Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting: Malcolm Greene Recaps Visit
Highland Springs (Va.) High four-star safety Malcolm Greene has emerged as one of Michigan's top targets on the defensive side of the ball and he got a chance to really get a feel for what it would be like as a Wolverine over the weekend. The 5-10, 177-pounder really saw it all.
