football

Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting: Mitchell Melton Ready For Official

Mike Singer
Rivals.com
Sfie4lmlvcroogd5stl0
Three-star outside linebacker Mitchell Melton is already anxious for his official visit to Michigan. (Brandon Brown)

Olney (Md.) Good Counsel outside linebacker Mitchell Melton has had to work hard on and off the field to get to where he is today – a high profile recruit with over 20 scholarship offers. A big factor in what drives him is his love for the game of football.

