Hill-Green Reveals Which 4-Star He's Trying To Persuade To Join Him At U-M
Baltimore St. Frances three-star linebacker Nikhail Hill-Green was one of several Michigan Wolverines football commits in attendance for late July’s Barbecue at The Big House, marking the first time he had been on campus since pledging in late May.
He provided a rundown of how the afternoon went in Ann Arbor, while also singling out a big-name prospect he’s trying to persuade to join him at Michigan.
“The trip was everything I expected, and just really had a family feel to it,” Hill-Green explained. “The recruits there who aren’t committed got to see the structure we have and how close us commits are.
“Bonding with the other pledges in the class was one of the main things I took away from the trip, along with a game we played called Peru-Ball.
“The commits got to draft teams and I drafted Coach Josh Gattis — his strategy was to get tall receivers and quarterbacks, and we wound up beating everyone by a lot.
“He’s someone you just gravitate toward, like a [former NFL linebacker] Ray Lewis or someone like that. People listen when Coach Gattis talks, because he’s always saying something important and is someone you want to pay attention to.”
Hill-Green explained that Gattis and the other Michigan coaches have been giving him plenty of advice since he committed in late May, most of which involves the importance of continuing to improve on the field during his senior year.
“They tell me to keep working hard,” the Baltimore native said. “They explain that every day is a pay day, and that it’s important to keep getting better.
