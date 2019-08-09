“The commits got to draft teams and I drafted Coach Josh Gattis — his strategy was to get tall receivers and quarterbacks, and we wound up beating everyone by a lot.

“He’s someone you just gravitate toward, like a [former NFL linebacker] Ray Lewis or someone like that. People listen when Coach Gattis talks, because he’s always saying something important and is someone you want to pay attention to.”

Hill-Green explained that Gattis and the other Michigan coaches have been giving him plenty of advice since he committed in late May, most of which involves the importance of continuing to improve on the field during his senior year.

“They tell me to keep working hard,” the Baltimore native said. “They explain that every day is a pay day, and that it’s important to keep getting better.