Michigan offered Hill-Green back in January while he was still at North Catholic in Pittsburgh and he seemed like a pretty legitimate target at the time. Once he transferred to St. Frances he became a very realistic option for the Wolverines. Both Don Brown and Anthony Campanile played a role in landing the versatile 6-2, 225-pounder.

Hill-Green is a pretty quiet kid so there hasn't been a lot of noticeable attention paid to him but he managed to stack up more than 30 offers throughout his recruitment. He dropped a top five about a week ago and Michigan obviously made the cut along with Pittsburgh, Wisconsin, Purdue and Indiana. He also had offers from LSU, Nebraska, Virginia Tech and West Virginia among others.

Hill-Green is pledge No. 8 in Michigan's 2020 class, which is now ranked as the No. 14 class in the country with the addition of the speedy linebacker. Adding Hill-Green to pledges Cornell Wheeler and Osman Savage, his teammate at St. Frances, gives U-M some really versatile and aggressive linebackers in the 2020 class. It's worth noting that U-M also has a pledge from another St. Frances Panther in three-star offensive tackle Micah Mazzccua and is still recruiting four-star running back Blake Corum from the Baltimore powerhouse as well. The Wolverines are also interested in several underclassmen prospects at St. Frances.