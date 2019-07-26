Though it still resulted in a victory, the most points Eaglecrest gave up last season were in a 55-41 shootout to Fountain-Fort Carson on Aug. 31, a club it also faced in the playoffs two years ago.

Centennial (Colo.) Eaglecrest three-star offensive tackle Reece Atteberry helped lead his Raptors squad to a 10-2 record last year, before pledging to the Michigan Wolverines’ football program this past June.

“First of all, he’s a monster with his size and the undeniable way he walks out of the locker room,” Novotny recalled. “You can tell he’s a little bit different and is someone you just know will play at the next level.

The Trojans’ head coach, Jake Novotny, spoke about Atteberry as a player, before touching on whether or not it’s surprising when a high profile recruit leaves the state of Colorado for a school like Michigan.

“Atteberry is also put together and is a super strong kid. We played them two years ago in the playoffs as well, and he played guard or tackle then, but was at center last season.

“His first step and the ability to get his hands on linemen quickly were two areas that got better. You could also tell he had been in the weight room and changed his body over the course of the offseason.

“I coached college ball before coaching here at the high school level, and I’ve noticed his ability to bend and move is impressive for his age and for the stage he’s at.”

Having played Eaglecrest each of the last two years, Novotny explained that Atteberry has been tasked with several different responsibilities on the Raptors’ offensive line, and the Fountain-Fort Carson head man explained which areas he excelled the most in.

“Eaglecrest was more of a spread team two years ago where Atteberry played on the edge, and they actually asked him to pass block more than usual — I thought he handled it well,” Novotny noted.