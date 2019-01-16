Now that the rankings are complete, we've decided to take a look at the stats and numbers you need to know about regarding the list, and where Michigan's signees now reside on it.

The Rivals100 was updated for the final time for the 2019 class yesterday, and Michigan's signees made some significant moves in it.

0 Players Michigan signed in the Rivals100 last year, compared to four this year. The highest recruit the Wolverines inked last season was four-star cornerback Myles Sims, at No. 103 overall — the highest this time around was Norcross (Ga.) Greater Atlanta Christian five-star defensive tackle Christopher Hinton, at No. 15.

2 Of the top 25 players in the country who are going to Michigan, in Hinton and Tulsa (Okla.) Booker T. Washington five-star safety Daxton Hill. Oklahoma (four), Alabama (three) and LSU (three) are the only other schools who have more, while Texas A&M is the lone other school with two.

8th Is where Michigan's class now ranks nationally, one spot up from No. 9. It is the best class in the Big Ten, with Penn State checking in next at No. 11 and Nebraska behind them at No. 18.

21 Spots Westlake Village (Calif.) Oaks Christian four-star running back Zach Charbonnet fell in the final update, from No. 39 nationally to No. 60. With that being said, he is still U-M's third highest rated signee in the class, and is the fifth best running back in the country.

28 Places is how many spots Hinton skyrocketed, jumping from No. 43 overall to No. 15. He is once again a five-star and U-M's highest rated signee in the class, an honor that previously belonged to Hill (who stayed put at No. 24). Hinton is also now rated as the second best defensive tackle in the country, behind only Alabama five-star signee Antonio Alfano. Here's what Rivals.com Georgia analyst Chad Simmons said on Hinton's promotion:

“Hinton has had a great career, starting four years on the varsity level at a top high school in the metro Atlanta area and we knew he was an elite prospect early on," Simmons explained. "There have always been questions though, not only about him as a defensive lineman, but even if he had more upside on the offensive side of the ball. In San Antonio, he answered a lot of those questions as a defensive lineman. He was focused only on one side of the ball and he showed better quickness off the ball, he showed the power and he performed at the five-star level daily. Hinton played himself back into that five-star discussion real quick with his performance at the All-American Bowl.”

108 Spots Loganville (Ga.) Grayson four-star offensive tackle Trente Jones moved up, from No. 198 overall to No. 90. In a class that includes five offensive linemen, he is now the highest rated of the bunch (Akron (Ohio) Hoban four-star offensive guard Nolan Rumler had been previously) and is actually now U-M's fourth highest rated signee in the class. Here's what Simmons said about Jones' boost:

"He had a huge week in Orlando at the Under Armor Game," the analyst explained. "He was one of the best linemen every day in practice, and had a very strong senior season. He dropped some weight and moves a lot better now. He's also improved fundamentally — he plays right tackle for his team, but could play tackle or guard at Michigan. He was already a four-star prior to Orlando, but his consistency alongside some of the nation's best linemen was impressive."

2017 Was the last time Michigan hauled in at least two five-stars in a class, when it signed three of them — wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones, linebacker Jordan Anthony and defensive tackle Aubrey Solomon.