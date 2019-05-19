Recruiting the state of Georgia has become like clockwork for the Michigan staff. It’s a place that safeties coach Chris Partridge helped cement some ground into and now the entire staff are primed to take talent from the Peach State. That continues with the pursuit of prized 2021 tight end Cane Berrong, a prospect who boasts an impressive 4.53 forty yard dash time at 6-4, 230 pounds.

Although coaches can’t contact class of 2021 prospects directly quite yet, this past week has afforded an opportunity to visit players in person and Berrong was high on the list of people to see.





