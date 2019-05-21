Michigan has been a bit busier than normal over in Nevada, and have recently offered 2020 Las Vegas (Nev.) Bishop Gorman wide receiver Rome Odunze, a player the staff is very high on. Today that trend continued with an offer to 2021 Las Vegas (Nev.) Desert Pines offensive tackle Tiaoalii Savea.

Savea admitted he doesn't know too much about the program as of yet, but his interest is certainly there.






