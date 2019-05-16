News More News
Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting: U-M At The Top For Kenny Mestidor

Brandon Brown • TheWolverine.com
Recruiting Editor
Three-star defensive end Kenny Mestidor is high on Michigan and he hasn't been shy about it. (Brandon Brown)

Michigan offered Oakdale (Conn.) St. Thomas More three-star weakside defensive end Kenny Mestidor a while back and have remained in contact with him ever since. The 6-2, 230-pounder has been to Ann Arbor a couple of times and feels pretty good about the Wolverines.

