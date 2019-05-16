Analyst: "Zak Zinter Is Absolutely Massive And Moves Really Well"
Michigan procured a big commitment from Cambridge (Mass.) Buckingham Browne & Nichols four-star offensive tackle Zak Zinter and landed a very talented, versatile big man in doing so. Rivals.com Mid-Atlantic recruiting analyst Adam Friedman has seen the 6-6, 300-pounder in person and really likes what he can do up front.
