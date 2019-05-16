COMMITTED!〽️ I am excited to announce that I will be furthering my academic and athletic career at the University of Michigan!〽️ Go Blue! 〽️ pic.twitter.com/eTaJ6BOy4h

Zinter has been on Michigan's radar for a long time. The 6-6, 300-pounder visited Ann Arbor a couple of times before being offered by the Wolverines but once he was, he always seemed like a U-M lean. Offensive line coach Ed Warinner did a great job recruiting him and the Don Brown connection is strong in the Boston area.

The rising senior lineman really blew up over the past year and is now considered the No. 16 offensive tackle and No. 147 overall player nationally. He has nearly 30 offers and was also high on Penn State and Notre Dame along with the hometown school, Boston College. Zinter has checked out all of those schools multiple times but none could stack up with Michigan.

Zinter is pledge No. 7 in Michigan's 2020 class, which is now ranked in the top 15 with the addition of the big lineman. Coupling Zinter with three-star offensive tackle Micah Mazzccua gives U-M two massive, athletic and versatile linemen, which makes recruiting others flexible.