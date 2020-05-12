Bell, who led Michigan in receiving last year and put up 748 yards, has become one of the 2020 team’s leaders — one of the team’s hardest workers and best athletes. Like everyone else, he was shocked when COVID-19 ended school (and football) early.

“It was definitely different, going into probably a week out from spring ball before everything happened. It just kind of happened,” he told MGoBlue.com. “You shift mindsets from getting ready for spring ball, excited and kind of having that taken away from you, and then having to adjust and adapt to your different circumstances.



“Just being around the guys and being around the facilities with all the coaches … everything about it, you just don’t realize how much you are going to miss it until you get it completely taken away from you.”

While they’ve kept their distance, they still have expectations even while they’re quarantined at home. Many of them have spent the time studying the playbook inside and out, while others are using luggage, etc. to work out.

The coaches have been in touch with them frequently.

“Coach [Jim Harbaugh] has done a good job of connecting us with Zoom meetings … install the offense the best you can from a zoom meeting,” Bell said. “Of course, there’s a huge impact because we’re not actually there in person. If you have different kinds of questions that you could go about in person, it’s easier to explain and what not.

“I’ve been pushing the car with my little brother [to stay in shape]. We put it in neutral and push it around the neighborhood. He pushed the little Lexus and I pushed the Chevy Tahoe. I do more film work with coach, more details and stuff to learn with coach … just watching over film of myself from the previous season and seeing everywhere where I could have done something different, something more, or being able to adjust on the fly throughout a game.”

Everybody is “extremely excited,” however, to get back on the football field, he said, “antsy and itchy” to return. They’re also on edge wondering when that will happen.

Bell, meanwhile, is an early favorite to be a team captain when they do, and he understands what leadership commands.

“I don’t think the role will really change much about what I do, how I will go about things, but I definitely do feel that role has become more so of a thing,” he said. “Just kind of this past season talked to other guys, coaches, and it became kind of more clear that I’m a leader, what not.”

The duty includes getting the best out of his teammates, and he’s already begun by pumping up his quarterbacks.

"My favorite part about the QB room is any of them can play. I feel comfortable with all of them, very confident in all of them,” he said. “I feel like we have one of the deepest QB rooms in the country.”

One of them will have to emerge in order for the Wolverines to capture their first Big Ten title since 2004. Whoever it is will have an outstanding receiving corps to throw to, including a player in Bell who is ready to take his game to the next level.