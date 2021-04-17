Our latest roundtable. Chris Balas, Austin Fox and Clayton Sayfie tackle some of the biggest offseason questions pertaining to Michigan football and basketball in this edition.

Starting with one hoops question ...

How does Eli Brooks’ return alter your expectations for the 2021-22 season, if at all?

CHRIS BALAS: Michigan goes from top four to contender with Brooks back in the lineup. There’s a reason assistant coach Phil Martelli called him the team’s MVP in the middle of the season. He was missed against both Minnesota and Michigan State, the latter a loss that wouldn’t have been had he not turned his ankle early in the game, and was such a valuable part of the team on both ends of the floor.

Put it this way — there might not have been a more underrated player in the Big Ten last year. In addition to his much-improved defense, Brooks has become the guy who makes big shots when other teams go on runs and is a calming presence.

He’s the perfect bridge between the present and the future (Frankie Collins, Zeb Jackson, Kobe Bufkin, etc.).

AUSTIN FOX: It raises the ceiling of next year’s team immensely. There would be a lot of uncertainty in Michigan’s backcourt had Brooks decided to move on, but his return provides a much-needed veteran presence there. Having him back will not only be significant for his on-court contributions, but also for the way he’ll serve as a mentor to the young guards like Zeb Jackson, Kobe Bufkin and Frankie Collins.

Michigan will be Big Ten championship contenders once again with Brooks in the fold, and maybe even national title contenders as well.

