It’s natural for fifth-year senior Chris Evans and freshman Blake Corum given their great feet, Harbaugh noted. For redshirt sophomore Hassan Haskins and sophomore Zach Charbonnet, running between the tackles is more their thing, but they’re improving, too.

“For us to take the step we need to as backs, we’ve got to be able to take care of that guy … turn four, five or six-yard runs into 20, 30-yard runs.”

“We have really good backs, good ball carriers that pretty consistently put the ball where it’s supposed to go,” running backs coach Jay Harbaugh said. “The way most of the defenses we see work, they are going to send the ball to a free hitter … whether it’s a corner or a safety, the guy that’s going to tackle the ball.

Too many times last year, Michigan’s backs failed to make a safety miss or just didn’t get to the hole quickly enough. They’ve been spending a lot of time trying to improve that aspect of the game against the fast U-M defense.

Michigan running back coach Jay Harbaugh set a goal this year of more explosive plays from his running backs. The group is proving in practice — at least in the early going — that it’s ready to meet the challenge.

“I love what we’ve seen so far in terms of working against our defense. If we can do it against our defense, it’s probably going to translate to games, because those guys are pretty darn good,” Harbaugh said. “The whole group has improved in terms of what we’re seeing on film of being able to turn some of those medium runs we like into those explosives we love. Just based on who they are, Chris and Blake, they’re really geared to that just because if they get a little bit of room, they’re really tough to tackle.

“I’ve seen Zach take a step forward in that regard. He’s even faster than he was before. He’s running great, feeling great. I would expect him to take another step forward. Hassan, he’s our toughest, hardest, most physical runner, unbelievably strong and even improved at getting more consistent putting the ball where it’s supposed to be. Even when he gets contact made on him after seven, eight yards, a lot of times he’s able to get four or five more because it’s so difficult to bring him down.”

All four backs are likely to play in different scenarios, depending on down and distance situations, etc. Which offense or scheme better fits which back will be taken into consideration, as will field placement, a ‘hot’ back and more.

Some guys will be called upon near one goal line or the other, and passing downs will also dictate who sees the field based on routes or protections.

One thing is certain, however … many will play.

“We’ve got good guys, and we want to get them involved … even multiple guys at once,” Harbaugh said. “We’ve got to be three deep, and I think we’re even deeper than that.”

NOTES

• Haskins is probably U-M’s best between-the-tackles runner, while Corum has impressed with his incredible feet.

“Blake is tremendous, exactly what we expected him to be,” Harbaugh said. “He’s a tremendous worker, loves to compete, loves football. He’s a complete junkie for it, a guy who will get carries for us, be a factor on offense as well as special teams.”

• Evans, meanwhile, has been a “total pro” since being reinstated to the team after missing last year. He’s been an outstanding leader and knows the schemes inside and out.

“He’s been outstanding … just had a birthday, just turned 23, so he’s like the grandpa of the group,” Harbaugh said. “The cool thing about it is with that age has come a lot of wisdom.”

He’s got a chance to be a big part of the passing game in coordinator Josh Gattis’ offense.

“Comparing to last year, I would say lot of times a guy would get out on checkdowns where they weren’t really a factor in the quarterback’s thought process or progression,” Harbaugh said. “A guy like Chris who can beat the majority of linebackers or safeties he runs a route on and can make the play and catch the ball, he adds a little bit different element where you can start including the running back in a progression for the quarterback of having the ball go to him first or second.

“That part’s different. Being able to run different types of runs … he’s just so comfortable in space, different perimeter type of stuff. He’s not the fastest guy ever but he plays fast and elusive in space. Being able to have a guy that excels outside the tackle … Hassan and Zach are good out there, but special inside the box.”

• Finally, Charbonnet is so obsessed with his craft that there’s no ceiling to his improvement, Harbaugh said.

“Guys like that … all they do is just work, find a way to get a little better. They don’t have limits on themselves mentally ..." he said.

"He’s without a doubt better. He’s running better, running stronger, seeing things better; his feet are better. Collectively, he’s just a better player, obviously a product of being able to practice and have more reps.

"But he’s also just feeling good. He feels healthier, feels right. That’s a credit to him. He wasn’t full speed for a good amount of last year. He wasn’t injured, but didn’t feel the way he knew was possible.”



