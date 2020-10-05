“I think we’re getting up to speed, where everybody’s taking it very seriously, running to the football and [realizing] how important it really is. The tackling piece is one thing, but if you have four, five guys at the ball, if one guy misses, the other guys pick him up. That’s really what we’re striving for.”

“You never know, based on this pandemic, who’s going to have to play in the weeks ahead,” Brown said. “[But] I’m really happy with our group. The one thing that we strive for is we wanted to be the fastest group in the country, and I think our guys are playing fast. I think we finished first in tackling percentage over the last number of years … think it’s four years. Our guys take great pride in that.

The pandemic has created a lot of confusion and put many kids and their families through some tough times. If there’s been a silver lining, Brown said, it’s that they’ve gotten to spend more individual time with each kid.

Michigan defensive coordinator Don Brown was back in front of a microphone Monday night on Inside Michigan Football, and he gave an update on his defense through several padded practices.

Brown reiterated that senior Kwity Paye and junior Aidan Hutchinson were playing at a high level at defensive end. Paye in particular had a great day rushing the passer Saturday.

“Those two guys … I mean, if there’s a better tandem, I really don’t know it or I wouldn’t want it, because I like my guys,” Brown said. The guys that have improved are [redshirt junior end] Luiji Vilain. He’s certainly playing at a higher level. [Redshirt frosh] Gabe Newburg. And this Kris Jenkins is going to be a really good player. He’s a freshman, and you’ll hear more about him as we go forward.

“Over behind Kwity — Taylor Upshaw, much bigger, in the 256-260 range, while he was probably 230 a year ago. He’s able to handle the run game but is still fast and quick and his pass-rushing ability is outstanding. Mike Morris is a guy who was hurt most of last year. He’s also out there. He’s 6-foot-6, he’s 275 pounds. He just keeps improving with every rep he takes.

"At tackle, Christopher Hinton, Donovan Jeter and this Julius Welschof and Mazi Smith, those guys have all put themselves in position that you would be comfortable putting them in a game and knowing you’re going to get a quality effort, meaning they’re going to know what to do, know how to function and will go out and play hard and play fast.”

Welschof is up to 290 pounds and has made a move, Brown continued.

"He runs exactly like he ran when he was 260. We’re seeing big things out of him, and his ability to run and chase the football from the inside is kind of what we were hoping that he’d do a year ago, but sometimes it just takes a little longer,” he said … “We’ve got [frosh] Braiden McGregor, who’s still coming off injury and obviously we haven’t really seen him at his best, but to no fault of his own. We’ll get that done as we continue to move forward.”

Carlo Kemp and Jess Speight are in the rotation, and Phil Paea is “the guy that’s made significant improvement,” Brown added.

On the back end, senior Ambry Thomas has opted out of the season, but there’s still plenty of talent, Brown said.

“Obviously, we wish Ambry nothing but success. But DJ Turner’s been working really hard. Jalen Perry also working really hard … and Gemon Green has really played well,” Brown said. “He’s a guy that’s been with us for a period of time, always had the athletic ability, conceptually. He’s kind of put it all together, so we feel really good about him.

“Young guys, George Johnson and Andre Seldon, are really doing well. This Kechaun Harris, who is a former track guy here, he shows that track speed every day. And we’ve got a young guy from Massachusetts, Eamonn Dennis, who can flat out fly. Most of his high school play was on the offensive side, well he’s learning to play corner, and the one thing that shines is 4.38 forty. We’re trying to get him up to speed, but he’s with the best corners coach in the country, so he’ll be just fine.

“But we’re challenging those guys every day. Vincent Gray is the unquestionable leader, and who’s going to be the second guy? Well … that’s why we call it practice. And one day, one guy looks really good; another day, another guy looks really good. I’d also lean on that Gemon Green’s done a good job there. I would say he’s probably the leader in the clubhouse right now, but that challenge is far from over.”

Finally, freshman William Mohan earned more praise for his play after the pads went on Wednesday. Brown said he’d see the field this fall.

"This guy can chase the football now. He can rush the passer,” Brown said. “Some guys, you teach them and they rush the passer, and some guys, it’s, ‘On your mark, get set, go.’ And they just flat-out rush the passer. This is one of those kinds of guys.

“He can really go. His top end, I don’t even know where it is, because he’s stuck in the learning curve, but you give this guy a few jobs kind of in the ilk of Josh Uche and you better watch out now, because he’s tough to block. He would be the name I would add to that Viper group (with Michael Barrett and Anthony Solomon)."