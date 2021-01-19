Michigan Wolverines Football's Luiji Vilain Enters The Transfer Portal
Michigan senior defensive end Luiji Vilain has entered the transfer portal, the second Wolverine in two days to announce.
Junior running back Zach Charbonnet announced his intentions yesterday.
Vilain, a former four-star recruit and top 100 player (No. 74) out of Alexandria, Va., notched 11 tackles and one sack at Michigan. He suffered two serious injuries that cost him time and never materialized as the pass rusher many expected him to be.
2017 4-star DE Luiji Vilain has entered the portal as a grad transfer after totaling 11 tackles and 1 sack at Michigan @rivalsmike @RivalsWoody @Balas_Wolverine https://t.co/jo3eqqXDAI— NCAA Transfer Portal (@RivalsPortal) January 19, 2021
Vilain was healthy for the first time in three seasons last year but never really regained his confidence after back-to-back knee surgeries that sidelined him for the 2017 and 2018 seasons. He notched two solo tackles and two assists in five games played this season.
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Sign up for our daily newsletter and breaking news alerts
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook