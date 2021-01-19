Michigan senior defensive end Luiji Vilain has entered the transfer portal, the second Wolverine in two days to announce.

Junior running back Zach Charbonnet announced his intentions yesterday.

Vilain, a former four-star recruit and top 100 player (No. 74) out of Alexandria, Va., notched 11 tackles and one sack at Michigan. He suffered two serious injuries that cost him time and never materialized as the pass rusher many expected him to be.



