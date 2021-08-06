Michigan Wolverines Football Safety Sammy Faustin Steps Away From The Team
Michigan football's secondary will be down a man heading into the season. Redshirt sophomore Sammy Faustin wasn't listed on the active roster, and team spokesman David Ablauf explained why Friday.
"Due to medical reasons, Sammy decided to step away from the team and will reevaluate after this year," Ablauf said. "He will remain on athletic aid."
Faustin has played only two games in his career, both in 2019, and notched one tackle. He wasn't expected to crack the two-deep this season but has been an academic All-Big Ten selection.
