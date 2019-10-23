Video: McDaniels On Patterson's PSU Performance, Nua On D-Line's Resurgence
Michigan Wolverines football quarterbacks coach Ben McDaniels and defensive line coach Shaun Nua each discussed their respective position groups with the media this afternoon, while also looking ahead to Saturday's Notre Dame.
McDaniels talked about senior quarterback Shea Patterson's performance at Penn State, while Nua analyzed his outstanding defensive end duo of junior Kwity Paye and sophomore Aidan Hutchinson.
Quarterbacks coach Ben McDaniels
Defensive line coach Shaun Nua
