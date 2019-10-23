Michigan Wolverines football first-year defensive line coach Shaun Nua has helped turn junior Kwity Paye and sophomore Aidan Hutchinson into one of the best defensive end tandems in the Big Ten this season. Although Paye played a significant role on last year’s club and Hutchinson saw the field occasionally as a freshman in 2018, not many expected the duo to develop so quickly into the force they’ve become.

The Michigan Wolverines' football rush defense currently ranks 17th in the country in terms of yards per carry, allowing opponents to average just three yards per attempt. (AP Images)

The two have racked up a combined 14 tackles for loss this season (eight for Paye and six for Hutchinson), which stands as one of the highest combined totals in the Big Ten among defensive ends. “They’re competitors,” Nua exclaimed when asked about the two this afternoon, and the ‘Salt and Pepper’ nickname they’ve given themselves. “I’m just mad they didn’t give [fifth-year senior defensive end Mike] Danna a nickname, so adding him into that ‘Salt and Pepper’ thing will be the next challenge. “They [Paye and Hutchinson] know exactly what the other is doing, so when they flip tight ends, Aidan becomes the end and Kwity becomes the anchor, and it’s no big deal. “That includes [senior defensive tackle] Carlo [Kemp] and [redshirt junior defensive tackle Michael] Dwumy [Dwumfour] in the middle as well. “It’s a good group, which makes my job easy as a coach when you have guys who are experienced. I just have to let them go play. “Kwity is confident and doesn’t panic with all the RPOs and fluff. He knows exactly when teams are trying to kick him out and when they’re not, and he’s always in his gaps with great pad level.

“You hardly ever see him on the ground. I noticed that when I first got here, so now it’s about stacking good games on top of one another, and he’s doing that. “Aidan is a complete player too — he’s big and runs great for a guy his size. We’re always challenging him to make more plays; they’re making some, but we always want them to make more. “We look at what a good play is — are you in your gap and are you making tackles? Just because we send someone to the B-gap doesn’t mean you just sit there; if the ball doesn’t go there, then what is your escape move to make sure you get to the ball? “Aidan is also always around the quarterback; sometimes the ball comes out early, but I tell him that’s no excuse and he can still get there. “He’s improved a lot, because he’s so hard on himself.” Michigan's rush defense has been lights out since it gave up 359 yards on the ground to Wisconsin in late September, allowing just 56 per game in the four outings since. Nua wasn’t interested in talking a whole lot about the turnaround though, simply noting that the players’ commitment to stopping the run has been the biggest factor. A similar defensive turnaround was seen on Saturday during the Penn State game, when U-M allowed 203 yards in the first half and only 80 after the break. Nua was asked this afternoon if an increased confidence from the players helped lead to the crew shutting PSU down in the second half. “I don’t think it had to do with confidence, but them wanting to win,” he explained. “They got punched in the mouth and said ‘we’re not laying down.’