VIEWS: Those in and around the program understood how pathetic FootballScoop's attempts to stir up controversy were, but there were probably some people who didn't.

One of the best ways to disrupt a school's recruiting is to create drama surrounding its head coach, and to claim that Harbaugh is generating a plan to return to the NFL is certain to come across as unsettling to some people.

Unfortunately, just about anybody can claim they have "sources" nowadays, and subsequently churn out any garbage they want to help push their own narrative.

This is exactly what Ohio State alum and current FOX 'analyst' Cris Carter did last December when he claimed he had 'sources' telling him Harbaugh wanted out.

"Watch out for Jim Harbaugh," Carter said. "Jim Harbaugh is potentially trying to get his way out of Michigan.

"I've got good sources telling me not only Green Bay, but also watch out for the Cleveland Browns.

"He likes the quarterback situations there, and I believe there is front office people in Green Bay who are enamored with Jim Harbaugh and potentially trying to get him to come to Green Bay."

Yeah, that sounds like concrete evidence on Carter's part, especially when he says Harbaugh is "potentially trying to get his way out of Michigan" and the Packers are "potentially trying to get him to come to Green Bay."

Garbage like that is par for the course nowadays though, especially when considering the agendas that people try to push and the lack of consequences they face for starting these rumors.

It's worth noting that an Ohio State reporter was also the one who claimed on Sept. 18 that Michigan freshman running back Zach Charbonnet would undergo a "minor procedure" and would "miss the next few weeks."

Charbonnet never missed a game.