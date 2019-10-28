U-M finally put together its best game of the year, and we take a look back at what all went right (as well as the few things that went wrong) for the Maize and Blue in their beatdown of the Golden Domers.

The Michigan Wolverines' football team dominated Notre Dame in every facet on Saturday night, en route to a 45-14 destruction of the Irish in wet and windy conditions.

With Michigan leading 17-7 and 2:42 remaining in the third quarter, senior quarterback Shea Patterson took a second-and-goal shotgun snap from the Irish eight-yard line.

The senior immediately looked to his right, and released the ball just as he was crushed from his blindside by a blitzing Notre Dame linebacker.

Despite the blow, Patterson still had enough on the ball to get it to a diving junior receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones on the far right side of the end zone, who secured it to give the Wolverines a 24-7 lead.

The reason this score was so impactful was because Notre Dame had just gotten on the board on its previous series to trim U-M's lead to 10, and possessed as much momentum as it had held all night.

Peoples-Jones' touchdown catch instantly crushed any brief hopes the Irish had of a comeback, and stretched the margin back to 17.