Quarterback Shea Patterson joined elite Michigan territory last year when he tossed 22 touchdown passes and threw for 2,600 yards.

He became just the sixth U-M signal caller ever to rack up 22 scores, and just the eighth to throw for 2,600 yards.

While both feats were obviously impressive in themselves, Patterson actually has a chance to make history if he can duplicate those results as a senior in 2019.

No U-M quarterback has ever had multiple 22-TD, 2,600-yard passing seasons in school history, but Patterson has a chance to become the first in his final go-round in Ann Arbor.

Both Chad Henne and John Navarre came incredibly close to accomplishing the feat under Lloyd Carr, but the former failed to throw for more than 2,600 yards (2,743 yards in 2004) twice, while the latter wasn't able to toss more than 22 touchdown passes in multiple seasons (24 in 2003).