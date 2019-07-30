In May, The Wolverine staff writer Austin Fox authored an article about how Michigan senior quarterback Shea Patterson could make Michigan history this upcoming season if Patterson replicates his 2018 stats. Fox noted that Patterson was just the third Michigan quarterback to have at least 2,600 passing yards and 22 passing touchdowns in a season (John Navarre and Chad Henne) and that Patterson has the chance to be the first to accomplish the feat twice in a career.

That chance should be close to a certainty barring injury.

Michigan will not be deploying the same offense it did last season. With the hire of Josh Gattis as their offensive coordinator, the Wolverines will be shifting from a plodding, run-oriented offense to a passing spread with more tempo. Patterson thus will have more opportunities to drop back and throw the football and more opportunities to amass passing yards and passing touchdowns.

So many more, in fact, that Patterson may rewrite the Michigan record book this season.