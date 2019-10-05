Michigan 10, Iowa 3: Halftime Box Score/Recap
The Michigan Wolverines' football team leads Iowa, 10-3, at The Big House this afternoon, in what has been a tight, low-scoring battle.
Here's how the entire first half unfolded:
First Quarter
Michigan won the coin toss this afternoon and elected to receive, though it had to punt after picking up just one first down.
Iowa's initial series then opened with disaster, as redshirt junior running back Mekhi Sargent fumbled on the club's first offensive play of the game, with junior cornerback Ambry Thomas recovering at the Hawkeye 18-yard line.
The Wolverines weren't able to find the end zone though, with the drive ending in a 28-yard field goal by sophomore kicker Jake Moody at the 13:41 mark to make the score 3-0.
Michigan's defense forced a second consecutive Hawkeye punt, before the offense took over at its own 30-yard line.
U-M then strung together a six-play, 70-yard drive that concluded with a two-yard touchdown run by freshman running back Zach Charbonnet to make the score 10-0 at the 8:33 mark.
U-M's defense forced a third straight Iowa punt on the Hawkeyes' ensuing drive, before the Maize and Blue offense took over at its own 40-yard line at the 6:46 juncture.
Senior quarterback Shea Patterson was then picked off by junior safety Geno Stone, allowing Iowa to begin at its own 39.
It immediately returned the favor though, when senior quarterback Nate Stanley was intercepted by senior safety Josh Metellus at U-M's 31-yard line.
The Wolverines couldn't capitalize off of the turnover, and had to punt with 3:49 remaining in the quarter.
Second Quarter
The Hawkeyes finally got on the board with a 22-yard field goal at the 12:18 mark of the second stanza, trimming Michigan's lead to 10-3.
U-M's offensive struggles continued on its first series of the second quarter though, and the club punted with 9:38 remaining in the half.
Michigan's defense then continued its stellar play, forcing the Hawkeyes to boot the ball away at the 5:36 mark; U-M's defense was holding Iowa to just 3.4 yards per play at that point in the game.
The Wolverines' defensive crew made yet another enormous play with just 1:29 remaining in the half, when senior cornerback Lavert Hill hauled in a beautiful over-the-shoulder interception along the sideline at the Maize and Blue four-yard line.
Michigan almost cashed in off the turnover to close out the second quarter, but redshirt junior kicker Quinn Nordin's 57-yard field goal attempt missed just right as the clock expired, and the Wolverines took a 10-3 lead into the break.
