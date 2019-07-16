Michigan Wolverines Football: Shea Patterson Named To Davey O'Brien List
After being named to the Maxwell Award Watch List Monday, senior Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson added another preseason watch list to his name Tuesday afternoon.
Patterson was one of 30 quarterbacks in college football on the preseason watch list for the Davey O’Brien award, which is given to the best quarterback. In 2018, Patterson was a semifinalist for the award.
He joins two other Big Ten quarterbacks on the list as in addition to the Wolverines starting quarterback, Iowa’s Nate Stanley and Nebraska’s Adrian Martinez were on the preseason watch list announced Tuesday.
Last season, Patterson threw for 2,600 yards, 22 touchdowns and seven interceptions, to go along with a quarterback rating of 149.9, which was second in the Big Ten behind only Ohio State’s Dwayne Haskins. Haskins was a finalist for the Heisman Trophy last season.
Michigan has never had a quarterback win this award and the Big Ten has not had a quarterback win this award since Ohio State’s Troy Smith won the award in 2006.
In addition to facing Stanley, Michigan will face Notre Dame’s Ian Book and Army’s Kelvin Hopkins, who were also named to the watch list.
Sixteen semifinalists for the award will be named on Wednesday, Nov. 13. From that list, the Foundation will announce the three finalists on Monday, Nov. 25. The 2019 Davey O'Brien Award winner will be unveiled live on ESPN Thursday, Dec. 12, during The Home Depot College Football Awards.
