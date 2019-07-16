After being named to the Maxwell Award Watch List Monday, senior Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson added another preseason watch list to his name Tuesday afternoon. Patterson was one of 30 quarterbacks in college football on the preseason watch list for the Davey O’Brien award, which is given to the best quarterback. In 2018, Patterson was a semifinalist for the award.



Michigan Wolverines senior quarterback Shea Patterson was named to two watch lists. (Per Kjeldsen)

He joins two other Big Ten quarterbacks on the list as in addition to the Wolverines starting quarterback, Iowa’s Nate Stanley and Nebraska’s Adrian Martinez were on the preseason watch list announced Tuesday. Last season, Patterson threw for 2,600 yards, 22 touchdowns and seven interceptions, to go along with a quarterback rating of 149.9, which was second in the Big Ten behind only Ohio State’s Dwayne Haskins. Haskins was a finalist for the Heisman Trophy last season.