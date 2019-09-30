We take a look back at what worked for U-M, what didn't and much more from the Michigan Wolverines' 52-0 football destruction of Rutgers over the weekend at The Big House.

The score increased Michigan's lead to 21-0, and effectively ended the game with 7:33 remaining before halftime.

The senior decided to take things into his own hands (or in this case, feet) and sprinted toward the end zone, diving in untouched right in between redshirt sophomore linebacker Drew Singleton and senior cornerback Damon Hayes .

He then rolled to his right looking for an open receiver in the end zone, but wasn't able to find one.

With 7:40 remaining in the second quarter, senior quarterback Shea Patterson took a shotgun snap from the Rutgers four-yard line and faked a handoff to freshman running back Zach Charbonnet.

1. Patterson, and the Passing Game in General



Saturday's performance was what fans were expecting Michigan's offense to look like this season, with Patterson connecting on 17 of his 23 throws for 276 yards and a touchdown in the first three quarters alone (he didn't play in the fourth).

More importantly though, the senior was accurate with his attempts following a two-game hiatus in that department, and did not appear to be bothered by his oblique injury in the least.

2. Every Aspect of the Defense

A matchup against Rutgers' offense was just what the doctor ordered for this Michigan defense, with the Wolverines looking like their usual old selves again en route to allowing just 152 yards.

A few minor personnel changes seemed to pay dividends, with redshirt junior defensive tackle Michael Dwumfour's return from injury providing a boost for the interior and redshirt freshman linebacker Cam McGrone (who started in place of injured junior Josh Ross) showing off his blazing speed on several occasions in his first career start.

3. Holding Onto the Ball

For the first time all year, Michigan did not lose a fumble in a game. Freshman wideout Mike Sainristil did, however, put the ball on the ground while returning a punt in the fourth quarter, but the Wolverines recovered it, and in general were much more protective of the ball than they had been through the first three outings.