The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: September 30
Tweets of the day
Player postgame after Saturday's 52-0 win over Rutgers. pic.twitter.com/plJ6Y3wkK8— MGoBlueTV (@mgobluetv) September 29, 2019
Can we talk about @daxhill5's tackle on that @UMichFootball punt?! pic.twitter.com/6qp3M66tiF— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) September 28, 2019
Know who had a day yesterday?@UMichFootball's @KwityPaye_19, that's who. pic.twitter.com/CzS6aN9uh5— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) September 29, 2019
Watched @umichbball practice yesterday - Thoughts on @JuwanHoward. Highly involved with the big men, decisive & authoritative, quick corrections & move on. Coaching style reminded me of our former coach Pat Riley. High energy!!!— Tim McCormick (@TimMcCormick40) September 29, 2019
A player’s position is determined by who you can guard. Not sure If Franz Wagner can cover a SG as a freshman at 6-8. I imagine Simpson, DeJulius & Brooks will share the job at the start of the year. https://t.co/HJD2sIUoR8— Tim McCormick (@TimMcCormick40) September 30, 2019
Michigan has had several legendary players throughout its storied history.— Dr. Sap (@DrSap4UM) September 30, 2019
Demetrius Brown became a Big Ten Champion & Michigan Football Legend with plays like this on the field.
Leaders & Best! 🏆🌹 pic.twitter.com/UCJTE0Q1Uv
Tough! @Ronnieb_8 😤 pic.twitter.com/URlrFfAhCB— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) September 29, 2019
+1....Randy of @SklarBrothers is down.— MVictors (@MVictors) September 29, 2019
Let's go @HailEquipment! bring back the wolverbear #goblue https://t.co/oi1xNytZ3w pic.twitter.com/GzHvSb43L8
#bighousedads #goblue— Claude Johnson (@ClaudeJohnson) September 30, 2019
💎〽️ pic.twitter.com/gIyONzTFK1
So much talk about @Coach_Gattis' coaching whereabouts,— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) September 29, 2019
He was on the sideline in Week 5, and the @UMichFootball offense didn't disappoint.
FWIW, here's what the OC said about his gameday location on the BTN fall bus tour. pic.twitter.com/fPDt6h0zrf
YESSIR! #GoBlue | #ProBlue https://t.co/DaAwwBKs85— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) September 29, 2019
The first touchdown pass of Dwayne Haskins' NFL career was to Jabrill Peppers.— Scott Bell (@sbell021) September 29, 2019
TA-CO SUN-DAY! 🌮#FinsUp | #LACvsMIA pic.twitter.com/45MCmLc7pe— Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) September 29, 2019
No dampers on this victory Sunday! #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/FLalxG92oB— Aaron Bills (@AaronBDesigns) September 29, 2019
September 30, 2019 Rest in Peace Wolverine George M. Lawton - https://t.co/wFeKUxwa4z pic.twitter.com/MldErrB6aU— GoBlue🏈Today (@GoBlue365) September 30, 2019
September 29, 2019 Happy Birthday Anniversary Joseph “Dynamite Joe” Gembis! - https://t.co/2YJldBYHCm pic.twitter.com/kw8A7mpE97— GoBlue🏈Today (@GoBlue365) September 29, 2019
Finally arrived in Hachinohe! Famous writer around the globe. @Johnubacon #MichiganFootball #GoBlue #TheTeamTheTeamTheTeam #HuronRiverRats pic.twitter.com/6zxBUxDHnu— Chris Wakabayashi (若林クリス) (@CWakaFreeBlades) September 30, 2019
FINAL!— Michigan Volleyball (@umichvball) September 29, 2019
🧹🧹🧹#goblue pic.twitter.com/mqsywQ0CV4
First official practice ✔️#goblue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/icEG6B8LPV— Michigan Women’s Basketball (@umichwbball) September 30, 2019
🖐️👁️ coordination. @umichfldhockey pic.twitter.com/DNSk7sZkDq— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) September 29, 2019
This November, the @UMMNH is adding new exhibits and labs as it opens the second half of the museum. https://t.co/DWi4Logzrb— Michigan Alumni (@michiganalumni) September 29, 2019
Top Headlines
• Ryan Tice, TheWolverine: Michigan Wolverines Football Snap Counts and PFF Grades vs. Rutgers
• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: U-M Rises in Both the AP and Coaches Polls Following its Blowout of Rutgers
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Wolverines Football Podcast: Skene and Balas, Postgame Podcast
• Clayton Safie, TheWolverine: Chris Ash Finishes Rutgers Career 0-4 Against Michigan, Outscored 207-21
• David Santiago, Miami Herald: Miami Dolphins Taco Charlton Says he's got to do More to Help This Defense out
