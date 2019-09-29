U-M Rises In Both The AP And Coaches Polls Following Its Blowout of Rutgers
The Michigan Wolverines' football team moved up in both the Associated Press and Coaches top-25 polls this week following its 52-0 destruction of Rutgers yesterday.
U-M jumped just one spot from No. 20 to No. 19 in the AP Poll, while rising two notches from No. 20 to No. 18 in the Coaches edition.
There is also a new No. 1 in the Associated Press top-25, with Alabama leapfrogging Clemson following the Tigers' underwhelming 21-20 victory at North Carolina yesterday.
Six Big Ten clubs are now ranked in this week's AP list, in No. 4 Ohio State, No. 8 Wisconsin, No. 12 Penn State, No. 14 Iowa, No. 19 Michigan and No. 25 MSU.
Notre Dame, meanwhile, checks in at No. 9 nationally, meaning the Wolverines will face three top-14 clubs in the month of October alone in Iowa (Oct. 5), Penn State (Oct. 19) and the Fighting Irish (Oct. 26).
Army — who Michigan defeated in double-overtime on Sept. 7 — had a bye this weekend and also remains just outside the top-25, clocking in at No. 30.
The Iowa Hawkeyes will next come to Ann Arbor on Saturday owning a 4-0 record, in what will be just the second meeting between the two clubs in the past six years.
U-M last defeated Iowa in a 42-17 blowout on Nov. 17, 2012, with the only two meetings since coming in Iowa City (2013 and 2016).
Head coach Jim Harbaugh owns an 0-1 record against the Hawkeyes, dropping a 14-13 nail-biter in Iowa on Nov. 12, 2016.
Associated Press Poll
Coaches Poll
