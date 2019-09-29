The Michigan Wolverines' football team moved up in both the Associated Press and Coaches top-25 polls this week following its 52-0 destruction of Rutgers yesterday.

U-M jumped just one spot from No. 20 to No. 19 in the AP Poll, while rising two notches from No. 20 to No. 18 in the Coaches edition.

There is also a new No. 1 in the Associated Press top-25, with Alabama leapfrogging Clemson following the Tigers' underwhelming 21-20 victory at North Carolina yesterday.

Six Big Ten clubs are now ranked in this week's AP list, in No. 4 Ohio State, No. 8 Wisconsin, No. 12 Penn State, No. 14 Iowa, No. 19 Michigan and No. 25 MSU.

Notre Dame, meanwhile, checks in at No. 9 nationally, meaning the Wolverines will face three top-14 clubs in the month of October alone in Iowa (Oct. 5), Penn State (Oct. 19) and the Fighting Irish (Oct. 26).