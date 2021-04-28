Some raised eyebrows when Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh replaced veteran Ed Warinner with tight ends coach Sherrone Moore, a guy who had played the position but never coached it at the collegiate level.

RELATED: Into The Blue: Is U-M Still In It For Five-Star USC Commit Domani Jackson?

RELATED: Re-Ranking U-M's 2016 Recruiting Haul, A Class Loaded With Top-End Talent