Michigan Wolverines Football-Sherrone Moore Credits This For O-Line Success

“I tried to implement that as much as I could, and they just embraced it. It’s been fun to watch, fun to be a part of and it’s really all the hard work they’ve put in with [strength coach Ben] Herb[ert], the staff. On the field they’ve done an outstanding job, so really kudos to them.”

“They’ve embraced it,” Moore said of his coaching, noting his message to them is he’s going to coach them hard but love them harder. “It’s been fun. It started in the spring. You could kind of see it building; then in camp you could really fell the attitude, the energy and the violence they implemented into their game.

Chemistry often takes time to develop, but a group that’s essentially playing together for the first time is dominating up front, helping lead the nation’s top rushing offense through three games.

Former assistant Ed Warinner did a good job with the Michigan offensive line in his years on staff, but Sherrone Moore seems to have taken the group to the next level. Whether it’s scheme, attitude or something else, they’re playing with a purpose on every snap … and like a unit that’s been together a long time.

They’re part or an improved culture that’s permeated the entire team, he added, one of the big reasons for their success. The offensive line leadership has been evident on every good team he’s been part of, Moore said, adding he believes the tone is set with the guys up front.

When guys walk into the building this year, there’s a ‘life’ and an ‘energy’ about them. Practices are fun and guys are enjoying them, which wasn’t always the case last year.

“Whenever kids are enjoying something and put their all into it you get great results, which is what we’re getting right now,” Moore added. “I think coach [Jim Harbaugh] has done a great job; I think the new staff has been awesome. Everybody is like brothers. It’s a fun staff to be around, and I think the players can see and feed off that.

“I think that’s been great, and the culture has really implemented that. [Culture] is the building of something you can’t describe. It’s something you feel, you see, the identity of your team, just everybody in the building. Everyone rowing in one direction. It’s alignment, and that’s what we have. Alignment is really the key piece of it.”

But it takes talent, as well, and all five starters up front have had their shining moments. Sixth-year senior center Andrew Vastardis has been playing outstanding football in the middle, and it starts with him.

“He had an amazing offseason, which really set him up for this year,” Moore said. “Strength gains, flexibility, all those things, and then he’s always had the intelligent piece of it. He allows you to do a lot of things in the run game a lot of people might not be able to, because he can get you pointed in the right direction 99 percent of the time …

“He’s been amazing for us. He’s great as a leader in the room, one of the leaders on the team, so he’s been outstanding for us …”

As has second-year freshman Zak Zinter, who isn’t just one of the team’s best linemen, but also one of the best players on the team per head coach Jim Harbaugh this summer. Moore agreed, noting he bring and attitude of strength and violence ‘you can’t teach.’

Though he’s playing with a club on his hand, the result of a break this fall, it hasn’t restricted Zinter much, Moore said. He’s been able to do the things they need him to do to be successful.

“It’s just the athletic ability for a man that size and ability, the physicality he brings, and he’s still learning the game,” Moore said. “But his ceiling is so high, what it could be, and he’s an extremely smart player. He brings the attitude and the violence you need at that position, for sure.

“We’re always teaching that your feet block people. The faster his feet are, the better his feet are, the more able he is to block. I think that’s really helped him. He’s extremely athletic, quick twitch, so that helps him a lot. There’s always going to be a restriction when you’ve got one hand in a club, but the things you can do to put yourself in the right body position is really what overcomes that.”

Moore has done a great job teaching it — better than anyone expected, though maybe the bar should have been higher. He played the position at Oklahoma, and while he’s coached tight ends most of his career, he’s an offensive lineman at heart.

“I do feel at home and maybe a little more than tight end, but not too much more,” he said. “But there’s something about the offense line that’s special. The camaraderie between five guys on the field is just something special you really love.

“It is a cool position to be in.”