Michigan Wolverines Football: Sights And Sounds From Sunday In South Africa

Austin Fox • TheWolverine.com
Staff Writer
Yesterday was Michigan's first full day in South Africa, and we included a recap of many of their festivities here.

The Wolverine team is once again enjoying an event-filled Sunday, including a trip to Nelson Mandela's prison cell (pictured below).

Here are some of the best sights and sounds that members of the team have posted on Twitter.

