Michigan Wolverines Football: Sights And Sounds From Sunday In South Africa
Yesterday was Michigan's first full day in South Africa, and we included a recap of many of their festivities here.
The Wolverine team is once again enjoying an event-filled Sunday, including a trip to Nelson Mandela's prison cell (pictured below).
Here are some of the best sights and sounds that members of the team have posted on Twitter.
The world is our classroom! Many lessons were learned today on Robben Island. pic.twitter.com/KYkNwJpN8D— Aaron Bills (@AaronBDesigns) May 5, 2019
Another day in 🇿🇦, another series of special memories.— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) May 5, 2019
Our morning began with a ferry ride to a World Heritage Site, Robben Island. The island is known for housing Nelson Mandela for 18 of his 27 years in prison, but has held those isolated and banished by society for centuries. pic.twitter.com/Wjis4cqC31
A couple of Ohioans, taking advantage of the Michigan Difference, in South Africa 🇿🇦. At Robben Island today, “humbling” falls embarrassingly short of describing this experience. #GoBlue #MichiganDifference pic.twitter.com/RumP0KIUwS— Ben McDaniels (@Coach_BenMcD) May 5, 2019
National Anthems https://t.co/eaS4ALryVZ— Matt Dudek (@Thee_Matty_D) May 5, 2019
Part 2 https://t.co/Kv2jd6oyt6— Matt Dudek (@Thee_Matty_D) May 5, 2019
Sport is about more than what happens on the playing field. This old truth was underlined yet again on Sunday afternoon in CT, where a bunch of Boks and @Blitzboks rubbed shoulders with the @UMichFootball team from the USA. Read all about it here: https://t.co/l2jeQonGQC pic.twitter.com/ekAkUy2Szq— Springboks (@Springboks) May 5, 2019
This is what it’s all about! 👇#UbuntuBlue pic.twitter.com/2eIxKkyZqi— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) May 5, 2019
My favorite picture so far...— Matt Dudek (@Thee_Matty_D) May 5, 2019
SR Captain OL Ben Bredeson walking/talking about this experience on Robben Island with midyear FR DL Mazi Smith...epitomizes what this trip is all about #UbuntuBlue #MoreThanFootball FA〽️ILY pic.twitter.com/4jeNicmgFa
In the afternoon, we spent time by the waterfront before heading to Cape Town University for a rugby clinic with a local youth team, as well as the South Africa national team, the @Springboks!#UbuntuBlue 〽️ pic.twitter.com/Qm2WGCnlk4— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) May 5, 2019
Two NE Ohio natives taking advantage of the Michigan difference in South Africa. #UbuntuBlue pic.twitter.com/qYcKDh1Q1H— Ed Warinner (@4Warinner) May 5, 2019
Robben Island South Africa , learning first hand the history of this amazing region and those who fought to change it. #UbuntuBlue pic.twitter.com/0Jbf57Cd7V— Ed Warinner (@4Warinner) May 5, 2019
1st/2nd pic - Standing in Nelson Mandela’s cell...no more than 10x10, for 18 years, incredibly moving...his resolve/fortitude, more than a special man— Matt Dudek (@Thee_Matty_D) May 5, 2019
3rd pic - Our tour guide who was formerly a political prisoner on Robben Island, standing in his own cell with us #UbuntuBlue pic.twitter.com/F1NO6ib57B
More than just football players! Album coming Soon! #GoBlue〽️ pic.twitter.com/7AaDsMF8Dh— Josh Gattis (@Coach_Gattis) May 5, 2019
Jan Session #UbuntuBlue https://t.co/X7KVxYgG0Z— Matt Dudek (@Thee_Matty_D) May 5, 2019
Our experience in South Africa has been incredible!— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) May 5, 2019
See for yourself#UbuntuBlue pic.twitter.com/2MhQdgEQWL
---
