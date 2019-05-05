The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: May 5
U-M on TV
What: Michigan at Maryland
Sport: Softball
When: 2:00 PM
Channel: BTN
Tweets of the day
Wrapping up Day 2 in South Africa with some sights and sounds.— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) May 5, 2019
And this is just a SLIVER of what’s to come! 🙌#UbuntuBlue 〽️🇿🇦 pic.twitter.com/bR9ftBZYNG
Some schools have an event a year to create a video! At 〽️ichigan we have an experience a year to create 〽️emory! Good morning from— Josh Gattis (@Coach_Gattis) May 4, 2019
Cape Town, South Africa 🇿🇦#gOblue〽️ #SpeedInSpace pic.twitter.com/SHTiILH8sL
#UbuntuBlue don't even know what else to say. Italy, France and now South Africa. Michigan just does things that others don't even think of. So proud of my alma mater. pic.twitter.com/0BTYAuiFCZ— Stephen Eisenberg (@Seisenb) May 4, 2019
Day Two in 🇿🇦 is in the books! Read today's update, including:— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) May 4, 2019
- Our trip to Signal Hill
- A special guest speaker
- Dinner and Drums #UbuntuBlue » https://t.co/bFBhJlSgMo pic.twitter.com/8znEfRb95k
Our first full day in 🇿🇦 began with a trip to Signal Hill, overlooking the city and ocean.— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) May 4, 2019
The views are incredible! #UbuntuBlue pic.twitter.com/XPqVXLUai2
Truly special to hangout with the midyear freshmen...to think they’d still be in high school right now #UbuntuBlue 〽️ #BestChanceU #MissYouGabe pic.twitter.com/WPVIKPid1P— Matt Dudek (@Thee_Matty_D) May 4, 2019
Our experience in South Africa has been incredible!— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) May 5, 2019
See for yourself#UbuntuBlue pic.twitter.com/2MhQdgEQWL
Catch up on our journey in 🇿🇦 so far with our daily log. We'll keep this page updated throughout our trip.#UbuntuBlue » https://t.co/FTOHiljtWb pic.twitter.com/dOJORPT88L— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) May 4, 2019
Forever, #GoBlue!— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) May 4, 2019
Congrats to the graduating class of 2019! #MGoGrad pic.twitter.com/JSkVHv2Xmg
From the Southern tip of Africa. This is as beautiful a place as we have ever been #UnbuntuBlue 〽️ pic.twitter.com/Jcf1YDt8ZE— Ed Warinner (@4Warinner) May 4, 2019
It truly is Great To Be A Michigan Wolverine.— Michigan Athletics (@UMichAthletics) May 4, 2019
Congrats to the Class of 2019!
A look at their successes in and out of the classroom. 👇#GoBlue x #MGoGrad pic.twitter.com/cSPkm2163o
Albie Sachs. What an insane story. Gets blown up in a car bomb. Loses his arm. Goes on to write the South African constitution. Gives an incredible speech to the Michigan football team. So blessed to be in the room. Thank you for the opportunity! @neisenberg 🥰🥰🥰🥰 pic.twitter.com/hgVEPAIpAs— Stephen Eisenberg (@Seisenb) May 4, 2019
What a unbelievable day one in South Africa! Such a great experience for this group of players and staff! So blessed to be apart of this team! Can’t wait for day 2!! #TheMichiganDifference 🔵〽️ #UbuntuBlue🔵🇿🇦 #Onceinalifetime🐅🐆🦏— Sherrone Moore (@Coach_SMoore) May 4, 2019
#AskFarrell: With the success of first-round picks Devin Bush and Devin White, is size becoming less of a factor in evaluating LBs? @adamgorney, @rivalsmike discuss https://t.co/GNbKRoJgZ5 pic.twitter.com/VCfmH9eVSz— Rivals (@Rivals) May 5, 2019
All praise to the Highest 🙏🏾 It takes a village to raise a kid, that’s now a man I’m extremely thankful for everything and I’m proud to be a Graduate of The University of Michigan in just 3 years 👨🏾🎓 CALL ME BIG FISH 🗣 #graduation #umich19 #goblue pic.twitter.com/ppxaEZArpA— Ron Johnson Jr. (@RonJohn24) May 4, 2019
From Section 8 and poor education , A single parent home and the oldest of 3. Setbacks and doubters. I can now place a brick on a new foundation becoming a first gen, playing Power 5 D1 football.Being a member of Omega Psi Phi and NOW a U of M graduate! God is Good! pic.twitter.com/5GsN3ruVDA— Reuben jones (@ImDatDude44) May 5, 2019
Decisions, decisions! pic.twitter.com/GfmhXIQflP— Aaron Bills (@AaronBDesigns) May 4, 2019
Watching these young men experience the world is one of the greatest times of my life. Michigan creates opportunities that no one else can provide. Football is a part of life. But for many it's just part of the path. @CoachJim4UM thinks so far out of the box! pic.twitter.com/EhdS6MKYkC— Stephen Eisenberg (@Seisenb) May 4, 2019
I can't believe we have come this far! This amazing guy was on my football scholarship and I am thrilled I played a small role in his success. Can't wait to see what's ahead for him. #UbuntuBlue pic.twitter.com/W9j5PH9Ivg— Stephen Eisenberg (@Seisenb) May 4, 2019
May 5, 2019 Happy Birthday Anniversary Bob Westfall - https://t.co/kIp2mgkihP pic.twitter.com/xIj9tohb1s— GoBlue🏈Today (@GoBlue365) May 5, 2019
Hey dad, we did it!!! pic.twitter.com/RBRDXhZYRQ— Mackenzie Pallante (@kenz_pallante) May 4, 2019
Catch the top plays from @umichsoftball's win over Maryland. pic.twitter.com/qMpSIfCoav— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) May 4, 2019
Headlines
---
