News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-05-05 07:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: May 5

Austin Fox • TheWolverine.com
Staff Writer
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

Jl0aeaxqxjvnx3vdb9ox
Hfv0akijdwnhceoidhbi
Michigan went to France last spring and Rome in 2017. (Matt Dudek's Twitter Account)

U-M on TV

What: Michigan at Maryland

Sport: Softball

When: 2:00 PM

Channel: BTN

Tweets of the day

Quote of the day

[I] don't even know what else to say. Italy, France and now South Africa. Michigan just does things that others don't even think of. So proud of my alma mater.
— Stephen Eisenberg (President of Kenwal Steel), who traveled with the Michigan football team to South Africa.

Headlines

• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Michigan Wolverines Football: Brandon Peters Enters Transfer Portal

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Wolverines Football: Wolverines Arrive in South Africa

• Isaiah Hole, WolverinesWire: Michigan Football Staff Posts First Look at Team in South Africa

• Daniel Plocher, Maize N Brew: All 3 Michigan Basketball Prospects Headed to the NBA Combine

• Matthew Schmidt, Clutch Points: Eagles Claim Blake Countess off Waivers

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @BSB_Wolverine, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @Balas_Wolverine, @DrewCHallett and @Qb9Adam.

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}