Three-star wide receiver Cornelius Johnson had a massive senior season and became a big-time target for a lot of schools. Cornelius Johnson

Greenwich (Conn.) Brunswick three-star wide receiver Cornelius Johnson is officially a Wolverine.

Statistics

• As a senior, caught 50 passes for 826 yards and 12 touchdowns. He also carried the ball twice for 43 yards and a score, and had a 99-yard kickoff return touchdown. • As a junior, reeled in 33 catches for 485 yards and seven touchdowns. • As a sophomore, tallied 732 yards receiving and 12 touchdowns. • As a freshman, had 124 yards receiving and two scores.

Honors

• Was recently named the Gatorade Player of the Year in Connecticut. • As a senior, was named the league's Co-Offensive Player of the Year. • Earned a spot in the All-American Bowl, formerly known as the Army All-American Bowl, after a very solid senior season at Brunswick High School. • Received All-New England Class A first-team accolades as a junior and as a senior. • Earned All-Erickson Team first-team honors as a junior and senior. He was recognized as an All-Erickson League honorable mention as a sophomore.

Recruitment

• Committed to Michigan on Dec. 19, 2018. • It was a team effort in recruiting Johnson — head coach Jim Harbaugh, passing game coordinator Pep Hamilton and former wide receivers coach Jim McElwain all put in work. Interim wide receivers coach Ben McDaniels also got involved down the stretch. • Finished with a top group consisting of Alabama, Michigan, Notre Dame, Penn State and Stanford before picking U-M, but also held offers from Nebraska, Northwestern and West Virginia, among others.

Did You Know?

• Helped lead his Brunswick Bruins to an 8-2 record and a spot in the New England Preparatory School Athletic Council (NEPSAC) Class ‘A’ Mike Silipo Championship Bowl Game. • At The Opening regional is New Jersey, he ran a 4.58-second 40-yard dash, timed a 4.14 shuttle and vertically jumped 36.7 inches for a Nike+ football rating of 116.49, which ranked 38th nationally. • Has has maintained a B average in the classroom. • Played against current Michigan wide receiver Tarik Black in high school. • Has volunteered locally as a board member with Jack and Jill of America, which focuses on developing leadership and community service among African-American youth. • Johnson’s mother is from Detroit and graduated from Michigan’s medical school. They still have family in the state of Michigan.

They Said It

Rivals.com Mid-Atlantic recruiting analyst Adam Friedman: "Johnson is a really solid route runner and just a smooth runner in general. He has really reliable hands and really does a good job catching the ball. "I look for him to bulk up a little more once he gets to Michigan. He doesn't have a lot of meat on his bones, so I expect him to hit the weights pretty hard and develop more physically. His top-end speed is not elite, but he uses his route-running savvy to get open and create separation."

