Michigan Wolverines Football Snap Counts And PFF Grades Vs. Iowa Hawkeyes

Ryan Tice • TheWolverine
@RyanTice
Editor
Breaking down Pro Football Focus' (PFF) snap counts and initial individual player grades — and where each individual ranked on that side of the ball — from the 10-3 rock fight win over Iowa.

Freshman wideout Mike Sainristil posted the U-M offense's top grade (71.3), followed closely behind by fifth-year senior running back Tru Wilson (70.9).

Not surprisingly, the top six marks all came on the defensive side of the ball, led by sophomore defensive end Aidan Hutchinson (79.4) — who played all but three defensive snaps — and junior cornerback Ambry Thomas (76.5). Fellow defensive linemen Michael Dwumfour (76.2), Carlo Kemp (73.4) and Kwity Paye (71.9) were also among the Wolverines' top six.

The full berakdown is below, but first a note on PFF grades — a single-game grade of about 64 is considered average. The video below explains more about how their grading system works:

Michigan Football Quarterbacks

Player Snaps Played (Percentage) PFF Grade PFF Grade Rank On U-M Offense

Shea Patterson

60 (100%)

56.8

17th
