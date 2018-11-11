Michigan Wolverines Football: Snap Counts, PFF Grade Vs. Rutgers
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Taking advantage of Rivals' new partnership with Pro Football Focus and running down their snap counts and player grades — and where it ranked among the team on that side of the ball — from the 42-7 victory over Rutgers.
But first, a note on their grading system — a single-game grade of about 64 is considered average.
Quarterbacks
|Player
|Snap Count (Percentage)
|PFF Grade
|Rank on U-M Offense
|
Shea Patterson
|
60 (89.6%)
|
94.2
|
1
|
Michael Sassa
|
1 (1.5%)
|
60.0
|
T-17
|
Brandon Peters
|
1 (1.5%)
|
60.0
|
T-17
|
Joe Milton
|
5 (7.5%)
|
49.5
|
33
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news