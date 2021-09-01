Michigan Wolverines Football: Surprise Freshman Cracks The Two-Deep

Offensive line coach Sherrone Moore told former Michigan All-American Jon Jansen on his recent In the Trenches podcast that Crippen had made a significant move to No. 2 center behind sixth-year senior Andrew Vastardis.

Freshman Greg Crippen, once a Notre Dame pledge, was a no-nonsense performer at Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy, working with fellow U-M frosh and quarterback J.J. McCarthy to lead an outstanding offense. There's a good chance the center will be doing the same for Jim Harbaugh's program the way things are going.

There are always a few surprises in the fall, and one has emerged in the two-deep at a position where youngsters rarely thrive.

"I see some really talented [young] players," Moore said. "A guy that really stands out is Greg Crippen, a freshman that’s come in and he’s really taken the reins, hanging on the coattails of Vastardis, [veteran right tackle Andrew] Stueber and those guys and watching them play. He’s the guy that jumps out — 'man, he’s a freshman?'

"Sometimes you forget he’s a freshman because of the way he plays. He's defintely taken a step in the right direction, for sure. Crippen will play backup center, but also [redshrt freshman] Reece Atteberry is a guy who jumped out, played guard but also can play center, so that’s helped us with some depth at the position, as well."

But Vastardis is the 'tone setter,' Moore clarified, and has been the unequivocal leader up front. Stueber is quieter and leads by example, but both have been great role models for the younger guys.

"[Vastardis] is the captain, rightfully so, chosen by his peers, but he’s the guy they all look at and when he talks, they all listen," Moore continued. "Him and Andrew Stueber, those two ... obviously they’re seniors, but just the way they go about their business. Once they say something the room stops and they lisent and they talk. Those are the guys that really set the tone for the room.

"[Vastardis] is super intelligent. I can’t carry on very good convesations with him. They have to be football. To me, that’s all. Once you start talking about other things, you're on your own on that."

He was joking, of course, but he was serious about the depth on the line. At tackle, Karsen Barnhart could be a starter many places (and is still battling here). Trente Jones has also made a move.

"Karsen Barnhart is a guy who got some starts last year, played really well, and then Trente Jones has really come along," Moore said. "I feel really good about the depth with those two guys behind them that if anything ever took place, we could roll those guys in there.

"Karsen is very smooth in his sets, very smooth with his punch and has a good feel, and he’s just continuing to get better."

Given the rigors of the Big Ten season, it's likely all of the young guys will see some time at some point. Moore has options, and he's excited to see what they do.



