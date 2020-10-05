Michigan opened padded practice last week, officially starting the position battles for the 2020 season. Here are a couple of the most competitive, a few areas of strength and a bold prediction.

THREE MOST SOLID POSITION GROUPS (other than Special Teams)

3. Safety. Brown noted last year that junior Brad Hawkins’ absence in some of the biggest games of the year (down the stretch) was one of the overlooked storylines of the season. Hawkins had been so good and consistent on the back end for most of the season, and while Daxton Hill’s athleticism helped him with his increased playing time, the frosh was winging it.

Not anymore.

Hill has been in the playbook religiously, and he’s set to make a huge leap. Brown predicted he’d be one of the best cover guys in the conference this year, extremely high praise for a kid who has only scratched the surface of his potential.

Depth is an issue here, and one of the reasons we almost listed wide receiver here rather than safety (and would have if we thought Nico Collins were returning. We don’t). It’s time for veteran Sammy Faustin to step up, and Brown insisted he’s made a move.

2. Running back. Sophomore Zach Charbonnet seems primed for a really big year now that he’s 100 percent. He showed flashes last season, but he was limited by a sore knee he never completely trusted and wasn’t able to show everything he could do. He is now, and he’s going to be the Wolverines’ No. 1.

