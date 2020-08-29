Once again, Big Ten fans’ hopes were raised by reports that the conference might reverse course and allow football this fall. Many, however, remained pessimistic.

We tackle some of the talking points in this week’s 3-2-1 column.

THREE REASONS TO BELIEVE WE STILL WON’T SEE BIG TEN FOOTBALL THIS FALL

Commissioner Kevin Warren has already told us … twice. Where’s Jim Delany when you need him? The former Big Ten Commissioner was a punching bag for many in the conference, and rightfully so at times, but he was a leader. Warren, the new guy on the block, seems to be feeling his way through this disaster … like the guy in the corner taking notes while others duke it out at a meeting. It just so happens he’s the guy who has to deliver the bad news at the end of the day.

That makes him the face of this while the Presidents pull the strings behind the scenes. And nobody wants to look foolish. He reiterated only nine days ago that the Big Ten wouldn’t reverse its decision.

"The vote by the Big Ten Council of Presidents and Chancellors (COP/C) was overwhelmingly in support of postponing fall sports and will not be revisited,” he said. “The decision was thorough and deliberative, and based on sound feedback, guidance and advice from medical experts.”

The latest effort appears to be more of a “Hail Mary” by league coaches to play this fall than anything to do with the Presidents revisiting their own decisions. And let’s be clear … the Presidents are the ones who have the final say in this decision.

