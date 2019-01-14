The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: January 14
Tweets of the day
Simpson and Teske push @umichbball to 17-0 and program-best start. pic.twitter.com/mNC3l6u36Y— mgobluetv (@mgobluetv) January 14, 2019
ICYMI: No. 2 @umichbball clinched its first 17-0 start in program history with a 20-point win vs. Northwestern tonight.— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) January 14, 2019
So many great plays, and here are the best. pic.twitter.com/ul0v0XqxNV
Love watching this @umichbball team. 17-0 first time ever. #GoBlue— Rich Eisen (@richeisen) January 14, 2019
For the first time in program history, Michigan is off to a 1⃣7⃣-0⃣ start! The Wolverines have now won 31 of their last 32 games overall 🙌🎉🎊🎈#GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/oynJCOQFQe— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) January 14, 2019
When you improve to 17-0 and set a record for the best start in program history. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/rj2MiZJwly— Michigan Alumni (@michiganalumni) January 14, 2019
1️⃣7️⃣-0️⃣ for the first time in school history!— NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) January 14, 2019
Zavier Simpson drops a career-high 24pts to help No. 2 Michigan remain unbeaten! 〽️ pic.twitter.com/vv4yVnuBjF
More reason @JohnBeilein has a great feel for No. 2 @umichbball: pic.twitter.com/Xr218vxovC— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) January 14, 2019
Zavier Simpson and Jon Teske are becoming confident offensive players and that's bad news for the rest of the Big Ten. Wolverines are 17-0 for the first time ever.— Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) January 14, 2019
.@JohnBeilein, probably, everywhere he goes in Michigan: pic.twitter.com/KfKy4r6Kdm— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) January 14, 2019
Four Wolverines reached double-digit figures on the night:@Xaviersimpson3 : 24 points@JonTeske : 17 points@1CMatthews : 13 points@_iggy_braz : 11 points#GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/F8bGJIAiAW— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) January 14, 2019
The Wolverines hit 1⃣1⃣ 3-pointers against the Wildcats, making it the 𝐬𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐡 time this season in which they have hit 10-or-more treys.#GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/433J4pd1bt— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) January 14, 2019
One question, to both head coaches, and the exact same answer.— Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) January 14, 2019
"The ball went in."@coach_collins & @JohnBeilein discuss @Xaviersimpson3's big night. pic.twitter.com/CQESTkNnOz
Best start in school history for the best team in the country#GoBlue〽️🏀 https://t.co/isVulq70Md— Maize Rage (@MaizeRageUM) January 14, 2019
Junior @JonTeske tied a career-best 17 points, while pulling down 11 rebounds to record his second straight double-double. He also made a career-best 3 3-pointers against the Wildcats#GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/SEiwHDuF57— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) January 14, 2019
Junior @Xaviersimpson3 had a career-day for the Maize and Blue, notching his first career 20-point game with 2⃣4⃣ points and draining a career-high 5⃣ 3-pointers against the Wildcats.— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) January 14, 2019
He commited 0 turnovers in 34 minutes on the floor#GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/WApkKPzsEJ
No. 2 @umichbball is 17-0 for the first time in program history.— Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) January 14, 2019
Here's a look at its next five games: pic.twitter.com/LHTyFTNOL6
A couple @coach_collins quotes on 17-0 @umichbball:— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) January 14, 2019
"It's kind of why they're 17-0. Seventeen teams have tried, and 17 have failed."
"I feel like they're a team that can compete with any team I've seen or competed against, this year, in the country." pic.twitter.com/Ui62Z7reAH
"You'd be hard-pressed to find another program where guys come in at Point A and go to Point C, D and E."— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) January 14, 2019
- Shon Morris, on @umichbball impeccable player and strength development pic.twitter.com/xnnapiboX7
Your latest look at the @B1GMBBall standings: pic.twitter.com/gPnPEQ01gK— Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) January 14, 2019
#TFW you're undefeated, blowing away opponents, and 17-0 for the first time in history: pic.twitter.com/5hLjD1LpsY— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) January 14, 2019
Proud of my guy @Xaviersimpson3. So glad to see our hard work paying off 〽️🏀 #goblue #michiganbasketball #hailtothevictors #skilldevelopment #pointguard #hardworkpaysoffs #relentless… https://t.co/4Foqg30N3e— DeAndre Haynes (@CoachDreHaynes) January 14, 2019
The Building Blocks for 〽️Offensively!— Josh Gattis (@Coach_Gattis) January 13, 2019
1. Be EXPLOSIVE!
2. Protect the Football & Who Has It!
3. Be Aggresive & Score!
DNA➕SCHEME➕CONFIDENCE=💥💥💥💥💥#SpeedInSpace #GoBlue〽️
Young @_iggy_braz was a fan of reax, too. 😂 pic.twitter.com/3NBNX3XFkJ— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) January 14, 2019
My Top 25 for this week:— Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) January 14, 2019
1. UVA
2. Michigan
3. Tenn
4. Duke
5. Michigan St
6. Gonzaga
7. Kansas
8. TT
9. VT
10. UK
11. FSU
12. Nevada
13. Marquette
14. Houston
15. Buffalo
16. Ole Miss
17. Auburn
18. Maryland
19. OU
20. Louisville
21. UNC
22. NC State
23. IU
24. Villanova
25. TCU
January 14, 2019 Rest in Peace Former MVP Dennis Fitzgerald - https://t.co/9Iis2pKQvw pic.twitter.com/apbqWvoW2Z— GoBlue🏈Today (@GoBlue365) January 14, 2019
Blessed to receive an offer from the University of Michigan 〽️〽️〽️〽️🏀💯#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/fQKyUOlbrb— Micah (@mjpv5) January 14, 2019
**Tom Brady winning pic.twitter.com/tzJFwBchCk— Kenny Allen (@Kenny__Allen) January 13, 2019
🏀 D.J. Wilson (Milwaukee Bucks):— ProBlue (@probluemichigan) January 14, 2019
8 PTS, 4 REB, 1 AST, 1 STL, 1 BLK.
🏀 Nik Stauskas (Portland Trail Blazers):— ProBlue (@probluemichigan) January 14, 2019
3 PTS, 1 REB, 1 AST.
〽️onday - Jan. 14th, 2019 - The Winter Strength & Conditioning Cycle begins. 😎 #BOUTDATACTION. pic.twitter.com/Fe5Kba5Cfj— TENARIUS TANK WRIGHT (@TankWright) January 14, 2019
📣 The FINAL 2⃣0⃣1⃣9⃣ #RivalsRankingsWeek starts TOMORROW! 🏈— Rivals (@Rivals) January 14, 2019
👀 Stay tuned to @Rivals & https://t.co/ne35w9VIcY for the culmination of the 2019 #Rivals100 & #Rivals250 Ranking Cycle! ⭐️ pic.twitter.com/QuTs8ujPPP
It’s a Blessing Just To Be Here— 〽️ustapha (@MustaphaM_) January 13, 2019
These new “Maize Out” singlets were on point last night, thank you @CKAwrestling! pic.twitter.com/okoge5ETjb— Sean Bormet (@Sean_Bormet) January 14, 2019
Heading into a new week! @Hoopster_30 @hbrown_5 #goblue pic.twitter.com/etcf1tyrqv— Michigan Women’s Basketball (@umichwbball) January 14, 2019
Thank you for all the love and support b p— Brandon Graham (@brandongraham55) January 14, 2019
Headlines
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Wolverines Basketball Instant Recap: Wolverines Pound Northwestern, 80-60
• Andrew Hussey, TheWolverine: Selflessness Gets Michigan Wolverines Basketball to 17-0
• Chris Balas and Andrew Hussey, TheWolverine: Michigan Basketball Postgame Video — Beilein, Simpson, More Post-Northwestern
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Wolverines Football ITF Extra: More on Coaching Moves
• Chris Peterson, FanSided.com: Michigan Football: Josh Gattis is Already Helping With Recruits
