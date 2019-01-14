Ticker
basketball

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: January 14

Austin Fox
Staff Writer
Michigan's next game is Saturday at noon at Wisconsin.
Tweets of the day

Quote of the day

"This young man is really special as far as the type of grit and determination he has. You put a challenge in front of [junior point guard] Zavier Simpson, and he’s eventually going to win. People are challenging him, and he gives some pretty good stares after he scores over them, around them and under them — he’s going to beat the odds."
— Michigan head coach John Beilein after Simpson poured in a career-high 24 points in U-M's 80-60 win over Northwestern.

Headlines

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Wolverines Basketball Instant Recap: Wolverines Pound Northwestern, 80-60

• Andrew Hussey, TheWolverine: Selflessness Gets Michigan Wolverines Basketball to 17-0

• Chris Balas and Andrew Hussey, TheWolverine: Michigan Basketball Postgame Video — Beilein, Simpson, More Post-Northwestern

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Wolverines Football ITF Extra: More on Coaching Moves

• Chris Peterson, FanSided.com: Michigan Football: Josh Gattis is Already Helping With Recruits

---

