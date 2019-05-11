The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: May 11
U-M on TV
What: Michigan vs. Wisconsin (in Bloomington, Ind.)
Sport: Softball
When: 9:00 AM
Channel: BTN
What: Michigan/Wisconsin vs. TBA
Sport: Softball
When: 2:00 PM
Channel: BTN
Tweets of the day
The No. 2-ranked Athlete in the 2020 class is officially an Under Armour All-American.— All-America Game (@AllAmericaGame) May 10, 2019
Welcome to the @UAFootball family, Braiden!#UAALLAMERICA pic.twitter.com/m9YR5LFZlB
👀— Braiden McGregor (@BraidenMcgregor) May 11, 2019
Oh, what the heck - let’s stay on this 1978 theme!— Dr. Sap (@DrSap4UM) May 11, 2019
Here’s the intro to Michigan Replay from that season.
👍🤓 pic.twitter.com/tt3PQSFdp4
This Seabron sack was monstrous!! Hence the moniker - McCartney’s Monsters!👍🤓 pic.twitter.com/PynaMwajQ1— Dr. Sap (@DrSap4UM) May 11, 2019
It's Great to be a Michigan Wolverine! #GoBlue x #BestChanceU pic.twitter.com/EfPC5rd9pw— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) May 10, 2019
The Wolverines got one more safari in on Thursday before splitting into two groups for the journey home.— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) May 10, 2019
One final entry from South Africa: https://t.co/wt1tBCNo0b
Until next year. #UbuntuBlue pic.twitter.com/1CEKJpdIre
Touch down!!! Hello USA 🇺🇸 The world 🌍 got a lot smaller this past week! I’m grateful to coach at The University of Michigan, for endless reasons! #GoBlue #UbuntuBlue 🇿🇦 pic.twitter.com/RLs1FM6Vkf— Ben McDaniels (@Coach_BenMcD) May 10, 2019
A post could not possibly do that trip justice. Amazing sights, moving testimonies, great laughs- an experience that got us out of our comfort zones on the other side of the world & strengthened bonds in an unforgettable way! So grateful to be a part of @UMichFootball #UbuntuBlue pic.twitter.com/eMT59difCZ— Jay Harbaugh (@JayHarbaugh) May 10, 2019
Back in the states 🇺🇸 it’s a time to reflect on how thankful I am to be on a trip of a lifetime with the @UMichFootball family! I am also glad to have been a part of an Elite group of trackers (WR/QBs) on our final day we found the only 2 Cheetas! True #SpeedInSpace #gOblue〽️ pic.twitter.com/8tSuFLOOwL— Josh Gattis (@Coach_Gattis) May 10, 2019
I never dreamed the program 5 miles away from my high school would take me to Italy, France, and now South Africa. Thank-you to all donors, coaches, and staff for the best trip of my life! pic.twitter.com/41zRmDfENn— Nate Schoenle (@NateSchoenle) May 11, 2019
Thank you @UMichFootball for the trip and experience of a lifetime. Grateful to be a part of something like this 〽️🇿🇦 #UbuntuBlue pic.twitter.com/Ool0JIh3GQ— Tyler (@tyler_grosz) May 10, 2019
An Amazing Experience, With Some Amazing People.— Cam McGrone 💪🏽 (@McGrone_Strong) May 10, 2019
I’m Blessed To Be In This Position. #UbuntuBlue 〽️🇿🇦 pic.twitter.com/zJ9soyyNvr
Photography Bucket List:— Aaron Bills (@AaronBDesigns) May 10, 2019
✅Take a photo of a Pulitzer Prize winning photo journalist taking a photo of a wild lion.@DavidTurnley pic.twitter.com/zqmVoEMGKu
Back in the States! This is an experience I grew up never thinking I’d have! I’m thankful for this opportunity and I’m happy to be apart of this program. Now let’s play some football🙏🏿 #GoBlue〽️🔵 pic.twitter.com/5vTc9jhXNJ— Mike Sainristil 🍬 (@MikeSainristil) May 10, 2019
Enjoyed my time in South Africa with this great group of people. Also want to thank @UMichFootball for the opportunity, loved it ! #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/m5AgFc6vr5— Ambry Thomas (@Tavonn_) May 10, 2019
Devin Bush will wear No. 55, which, he noted, was the number formerly worn by Joey Porter. But that wasn’t the reason he asked for that number. Bush wore No. 10 at Michigan. “I always wanted to wear no. 10 again,” he said. “You add 5 and 5, you get 10.”— Gerry Dulac (@gerrydulac) May 10, 2019
Steelers first-round pick Devin Bush was given Antonio Brown’s much sought-after corner locker stall. @TheAthleticPGH— Mark Kaboly (@MarkKaboly) May 10, 2019
Just talked to my girls about where they want to travel in the world...— Matt Dudek (@Thee_Matty_D) May 10, 2019
Giuliana - “Hawaii, because I liked it and it’s warm”
Abby - “Italy, really Rome”
Camella - “England because it will inspire me, you know because I love Queens”
That’s Camella, 👸🤣🤷♂️
It's not about YOU..It's about THEM !!...#15secElevatorSpeech pic.twitter.com/fU5mwmLReQ— Tom Crawford (@BlueBellyTom) May 10, 2019
It’s a 3 rule plan used since 2010! The “golden rule” was have a plan=identify 4 type of press+ use rules of release👇🏾! Glad it’s still of use!— Josh Gattis (@Coach_Gattis) May 11, 2019
“If he’s where you want him, leave him there!
If he’s where you want to go, bring him to you!
If he’s on your line, get him off!”
SMH https://t.co/ZmXyJEypGz
This wonderful group come on behalf of a program called @LibertyMutual Serves where they encourage their employees to volunteer for a project. Today from 8:30-3pm they helped with setup of the Champions for Change Gala. Thank you all so much for choosing to serve ChadTough! 🧡 pic.twitter.com/aKbGYw35xY— ChadTough Foundation (@chadtough) May 10, 2019
Let’s get to work🔵🔴 #HUuKNOW pic.twitter.com/1v6O13dSAa— Sam Popper (@SamlPopper) May 11, 2019
.@umichsoftball beats Illinois in Quarterfinal play at the Big Ten Tournament. Freshman @lexieeblairr with the 8th inning walk off Home Run. Michigan advances to the Semi-Finals.#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/EMLDc4VcxP— mgobluetv (@mgobluetv) May 10, 2019
ICYMI: @UMichSoftball won a pitchers' duel with an eighth inning walk-off blast! pic.twitter.com/9OyISPg22l— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) May 11, 2019
.@UMichWLAX defeats Jacksonville 13-9 to win its first #NCAAWLAX tournament game in program history. pic.twitter.com/LYjKWScmSf— Big Ten Lacrosse (@B1GLacrosse) May 11, 2019
With big performances by Joe Ellis, Devin Meyrer and more, the Michigan men set themselves up well on day 1 of the #B1GTF Championships— Michigan Track & Field / Cross Country (@UMichTrack) May 11, 2019
RECAP: https://t.co/g7mGe4Obpm pic.twitter.com/WjPF221d83
School record-holders Bailey Baker & Erin Finn put points on the board for the Wolverine women on day 1 of the #B1GTF Championships— Michigan Track & Field / Cross Country (@UMichTrack) May 11, 2019
RECAP: https://t.co/UH4EN4pWah#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/ER8sFgDCpg
That's a wrap on Day 1 of the #B1GTF Outdoor Championships!— Michigan Track & Field / Cross Country (@UMichTrack) May 11, 2019
Michigan in the team standings:
Men - tied 4th, 16 points
Women - tied 7th, 6 points
Stay tuned for full recaps#GoBlue
Quote of the day
