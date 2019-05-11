News More News
The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: May 11

Austin Fox • TheWolverine.com
Staff Writer
Braiden McGregor has offers from the likes of Alabama, Florida, Florida State, Miami, Notre Dame and Ohio State. (Brandon Brown)

U-M on TV

What: Michigan vs. Wisconsin (in Bloomington, Ind.)

Sport: Softball

When: 9:00 AM

Channel: BTN


What: Michigan/Wisconsin vs. TBA

Sport: Softball

When: 2:00 PM

Channel: BTN

Tweets of the day

Quote of the day

"Touch down!!! Hello USA. The world got a lot smaller this past week! I’m grateful to coach at The University of Michigan, for endless reasons!"
— Michigan quarterbacks coach Ben McDaniels on Twitter Friday morning upon returning from South Africa.

Headlines

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: ITF Extra: On Jaevin Cumberland, Zach Loveday & More

• Brandon Brown, TheWolverine: Michigan Recruiting: Jordan Morant on U-M Standing out, Official Visit

• Brandon Brown, TheWolverine: Michigan Football Recruiting: 2020 hot Board — Running Back

• John Borton, TheWolverine: Wolverine Watch: Irish add Sizzle to an Already hot Slate

• Dan Lyons, TheSpun: 4-Star 2021 QB J.J. McCarthy is Focused on Michigan, Northwestern

