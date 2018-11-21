"When you [Jim Harbaugh] said at your introductory press conference, 'I'm standing on the shoulders of giants,' it rung so true to me. You have great reverence for the elite coaches of Michigan's past — Bennie Oosterbaan, Fielding Yost, and all the other great coaches. That's what's so special about coaching at Michigan, in my opinion — the reverence shown to the great coaches and players who have been here before."

— Schemy Schembechler (Bo's son) on Jim Harbaugh's weekly 'Attack Each day' podcast