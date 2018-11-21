The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: November 21
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Tweets of the day
Tuesday night at Schembechler Hall. Game week. THE Game week. pic.twitter.com/7DjUnZ7FqK— Chris Balas (@Balas_Wolverine) November 20, 2018
Here’s what Bo had to say in 1986, after defeating OSU, regarding Jim Harbaugh’s Guarantee: pic.twitter.com/qGTEHFiWTe— Dr. Sap (@DrSap4UM) November 20, 2018
Coach Harbaugh loves the competition in the Michigan vs. Ohio State game.— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) November 20, 2018
He called it better than Christmas in this week's 'Inside the Huddle' with @BradGalli! #GoBlue | #BeatOSU pic.twitter.com/pKR0STUDp8
DC Don Brown (@FBCoachDBrown) has been chosen as one of 15 semifinalists for the 2018 Broyles Award honoring the top assistant coach in college football.— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) November 20, 2018
DETAILS » https://t.co/ao1cCHJESR#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/nhP0i4aZh1
ICYMI: The latest #CFBPlayoff rankings were released earlier today.@B1Gfootball stands strong heading into the final week of the regular season. pic.twitter.com/gQR1VhdkhU— Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) November 21, 2018
The QB comparison for The Game this weekendhttps://t.co/3z01JWO4Wz pic.twitter.com/b7FjanMzGM— PFF College (@PFF_College) November 20, 2018
It's the most wonderful time of the Year! @umichfootball vs Ohio State Week. @EdUofM has the Tuesday football report as Rivalry Week heats up! #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/3L3C6OFqdk— mgobluetv (@mgobluetv) November 20, 2018
Shea Patterson could be the first Michigan starting QB to complete the entire regular season without injury since 2011.— Drew Hallett (@DrewCHallett) November 20, 2018
2011 just happens to be the last time U-M beat Ohio State.https://t.co/8VJVmY98md
Mitten State representing: Michigan and Michigan State are both ranked No. 4. One is No. 4 in the College Football Playoff rankings and the other is No. 4 in the Big Ten East.— Scott Bell (@sbell021) November 21, 2018
Some haters/losers may focus on one being more prestigious than the other, but I laud their solidarity.
It's a family and friends bond pic.twitter.com/8OCdvJzD3j— Rick ribaulo (@bigrickecw) November 20, 2018
My mom got her bachelors and masters at Michigan. The latter while being a single mom raising 3 kids with no child support. Which lead me to do my BSN at Michigan and work at Michigan Medicine. Which lead to my daughter being a Michigan fan as well. 〽️〽️〽️ pic.twitter.com/Iz44ErH98w— Buffalo Trill (@Rawest_Dawg) November 20, 2018
🏀 Tim Hardaway Jr. (New York Knicks):— ProBlue (@probluemichigan) November 21, 2018
32 PTS, 5 REB, 4 AST, 1 STL.
🏀 Trey Burke (New York Knicks):— ProBlue (@probluemichigan) November 21, 2018
19 PTS, 3 REB, 3 AST.
🏀 Nik Stauskas (Portland Trail Blazers):— ProBlue (@probluemichigan) November 21, 2018
9 PTS, 1 REB, 3 AST, 1 STL.
Mason Cole is the only member of the #AZCardinals’ front five to not only start all 10 games for the team this season, but to play every single offensive snap. https://t.co/m5Lmwwhauz— azcentral sports (@azcsports) November 20, 2018
HATE WEEK #GoBlueOrEatBarsOfSoap pic.twitter.com/itSppSe4W7— brandon brandonovic (@MGoBean) November 20, 2018
2 true blessings today I am honored to be named to the All State Dream Team ❤️ and blessed to receive an offer from The University of 〽️🤞🏾 #GoBlue 👈🏾 big thanks to @CoachJim4UM !!!!! pic.twitter.com/7LZptczLEd— Darius Robinson🌹 (@Darius5Robinson) November 21, 2018
Led by Nick Foster (@nickpfoster33) and bolstered by the likes of Thomas Shilgalis (@ThomasShilgalis) & Tommy Brady, the Michigan men's recruiting class (US HS only) is ranked #5 nationally by @milesplit— Michigan Cross Country / Track & Field (@UMichTrack) November 20, 2018
MORE: https://t.co/zws2BGl8wK pic.twitter.com/iNyDrPjsoS
Quote of the day
Headlines:
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Wolverines Football: Tuesday Night at Schembechler — What we Learned
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Wolverines Football Video: Patterson, Gary and More Talk OSU
• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Michigan Football Remains at No. 4 in College Football Playoff Rankings
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Wolverines Football: Harbaugh Talks Karan Higdon 'Guarantee,' More
• Dennis Dodd, CBS Sports: Chase Winovich's Play and Mouth Have Written Checks Michigan Must Cash vs. Ohio State
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @BSB_Wolverine, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @Balas_Wolverine, @DrewCHallett and @Qb9Adam.
• Like us on Facebook