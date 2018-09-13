Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-09-13 07:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: September 13

Austin Fox • TheWolverine.com
Staff Writer
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

Z5p1pzzedrkiu95uxzct
Ed Warinner is in his first year with Michigan.
Brandon Brown

U-M on TV

What: Michigan at Indiana

Sport: Women's soccer

When: 6:00 p.m.

Channel: BTN

Tweets of the day

Quote of the day

"We need to give him a bigger sample size this week if we can, and get him in there. The more he earns that right in practice — I base on how you practice. Okay, you played good against Western, but if he practices poorly this week, he probably won’t play. If he practices well this week, he will probably play more. He had a good practice yesterday."
— Ed Warinner on redshirt freshman right tackle James Hudson
Wgtdz4xnuue26aew2q7d

Headlines

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Football: Warinner Says Starting O-Line Remains Fluid

• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Videos — Warinner, Washington Pleased With Respective Position Groups

• Ryan Tice, TheWolverine: Beyond the box Score — Michigan Wolverines Football 49, Western Michigan 3

• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: By the Numbers: Comparing U-M's QB Stats so far to Last Year's

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Football Podcast With Doug Skene

Seyyoetnm0i57rlmvr3i

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @BSB_Wolverine, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @Balas_Wolverine, @DrewCHallett and @Qb9Adam.

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}