The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: September 13
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
U-M on TV
What: Michigan at Indiana
Sport: Women's soccer
When: 6:00 p.m.
Channel: BTN
Tweets of the day
“The most growth in a football team … is between Week 1 and Week 2.” - @4Warinner— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) September 12, 2018
Coach hopes to see that again, because he thinks there is still some room to grow. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/q1qoqK3Dvf
Arguably #Michigan’s top overall target, 5-star safety Daxton Hill. https://t.co/NOFrNSRAtU— Brandon Brown (@BSB_Wolverine) September 13, 2018
“It just feels good as a receiver to get into the end zone.”— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) September 12, 2018
DPJ is feeling more comfortable in 2018. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/vxflC1cEtB
Thank you to the host of @BarRescue and his own podcast "No Excuses" @jontaffer for joining the @AEDPodcast. It was fascinating to learn how you created the NFL Sunday Ticket and make sure you stop by Merle's American Tavern while you're in KC.https://t.co/TpZP7CHaGA— Coach Harbaugh (@CoachJim4UM) September 12, 2018
September 12, 2018
🚨🚨 Limited sideline tickets just released for this weekend's @UMichFootball game 🚨🚨#GoBlue » https://t.co/sGS9hlz8Fv— Michigan Tickets (@umichtix) September 12, 2018
Loving this. pic.twitter.com/rQ1it0BQ2v— Nick Patterson (@Nick_Patt80) September 12, 2018
SATURDAY: 2 US Air Force F-35A Lightning II aircraft (388th Fighter Wing at Hill Air Force Base, Utah) will conduct the flyover at the conclusion of the national anthem.@388FW // @UMichFootball— Michigan Tickets (@umichtix) September 12, 2018
Military Appreciation Game » https://t.co/DxUgoH4iyw#AFFlyover #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/93fwkuL8xI
"Being a Michigan kid, growing up here, and now playing for this program -- it hits close to my heart because I am from here and it's something I've always dreamed of." - @Ging_BreadMan pic.twitter.com/4SPyPWrj2f— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) September 12, 2018
Light up your phone screen. #WallpaperWednesday pic.twitter.com/pvTZjmhoWu— Aaron Bills (@AaronBDesigns) September 12, 2018
The 〽️Way 😈 #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/eqkzWQsRkq— 2͓̽ (@AndreSeldonjr) September 12, 2018
This what I been grinding as a kid for...💰❄️ pic.twitter.com/KpR1p0Lydb— Denver “Humble Beast” Warren (@drippy_D1) September 12, 2018
Nice thanks. #GoBlue #decenniumxx #branhamboys. pic.twitter.com/u7gfpUfrCI— Kalil Branham 2020 (@kbug_dash) September 12, 2018
#GoBlue〽️ pic.twitter.com/jqLNArWHzd— ••Lathan Ransom•• (@L8thanRansom) September 12, 2018
New #ProBlue sighting in Vegas 😎 https://t.co/J1oIoePL6T— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) September 13, 2018
Quote of the day
Headlines
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Football: Warinner Says Starting O-Line Remains Fluid
• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Videos — Warinner, Washington Pleased With Respective Position Groups
• Ryan Tice, TheWolverine: Beyond the box Score — Michigan Wolverines Football 49, Western Michigan 3
• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: By the Numbers: Comparing U-M's QB Stats so far to Last Year's
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Football Podcast With Doug Skene
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @BSB_Wolverine, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @Balas_Wolverine, @DrewCHallett and @Qb9Adam.
• Like us on Facebook