{{ timeAgo('2018-09-21 07:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: September 21

Austin Fox • TheWolverine.com
Staff Writer
Redshirt sophomore quarterback Andrew Bunch filled in for injured freshman Adrian Martinez in last week's loss to Troy.
AP Images

U-M on TV

What: Michigan at No. 3 Nebraska

Sport: Volleyball

When: 9:00 PM

Channel: BTN

Tweets of the day

Quote of the day

"Scott Frost is going to have to continue to wait to beat Michigan. Michigan will beat the Cornhuskers by 25. In other news, the 1997 Michigan team is still better than the foot kicking ’97 ‘Huskers."
— Doug Skene.

Headlines

• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Previewing Nebraska With a Cornhusker Insider

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Keys to the Game: Michigan vs. Nebraska

• Brandon Brown, TheWolverine: Michigan Football Recruiting: Expected Visitors — Nebraska

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Football News and Views: Dissecting Harbaugh's Comments

• Mike DeCourcy, SportingNews: College Basketball Rankings: SN's Preseason Updated Preseason top 25 for 2018-19

---

{{ article.author_name }}