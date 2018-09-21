The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: September 21
U-M on TV
What: Michigan at No. 3 Nebraska
Sport: Volleyball
When: 9:00 PM
Channel: BTN
Tweets of the day
2018 @cfbhall electee & @UMichFootball legend @CharlesWoodson will be honored with an NFF HOF On-Campus Salute, presented by @Fidelity, this weekend in Ann Arbor https://t.co/681c8sEZPw— Football Foundation (@NFFNetwork) September 20, 2018
🏈 Michigan vs. Nebraska
🗓️ Saturday, Sept. 22
📺 Noon ET on FS1 pic.twitter.com/sHQe5gd6mq
SATURDAY: Join us as we recognize @UMichFootball great and 2018 College Football Hall of Fame inductee Charles Woodson.#GoBlue | #WearMaize pic.twitter.com/9zWJr49jn5— Michigan Tickets (@umichtix) September 20, 2018
The PFF College B1G Team of the Week! pic.twitter.com/2j7lEw9Y2t— Pro Football Focus (@PFF) September 21, 2018
bout to be a good weekend now, let’s goooo!!! thank you so much @WolverineCorner !!! go blue 〽️〽️ https://t.co/eHVxhYiIgj— Trevor Malik (@trevorrmalikk) September 21, 2018
Six campus improvements @UM_Dearborn made this summer: https://t.co/vTh5XDiFeg pic.twitter.com/30KfsQnr0Q— Michigan Alumni (@michiganalumni) September 20, 2018
Happy Birthday to my blood brother @JoeyV242 !!! Love you Brodie!!! Hope you enjoyed your day! pic.twitter.com/zEx47ItHd6— Rodas Johnson (@onlyrodas10) September 20, 2018
It’s always a joyous day when my @umichhockey tickets arrive! pic.twitter.com/dlv0yBwhod— Tony C. (@MayorofYost) September 21, 2018
Take a look at the top three plays from @umichwsoccer's 2-0 victory over Wisconsin on Thursday night. pic.twitter.com/lHDxwpade2— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) September 21, 2018
FINAL: Michigan 2, No. 17 Wisconsin 0#thisTEAMcan #GoBlue 〽️ pic.twitter.com/SqIyA3U1S5— Michigan Women’s Soccer (@umichwsoccer) September 20, 2018
Nothing like supporting @umichvball...and seeing yourself on the big screen! Featuring @halthome30, @daniellerauchy, @hbrown_5, @DejaChurchXo and @kaylayvette__ !#goblue pic.twitter.com/aUfxjT5VUq— Michigan Women’s Basketball (@umichwbball) September 20, 2018
