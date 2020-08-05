“In making this announcement, the Conference acknowledges that there is much work to be done on our campuses, in our communities and across the country to gain control of a virus that continues to spread at an alarming rate,” they wrote. “While the Conference remains hopeful for a September 2020 start in all fall sports, including football, issuing a schedule does not guarantee that competition will occur.

“While our strategy is to continue planning for all fall sports, if the virus continues to spread among our students despite our many preventative measures, including testing and quarantine protocols, we are also prepared to delay or cancel competition pursuant to local and state public health orders or the recommendations of our medical experts.”

But this is still a step in the right direction for those who want football. The conference did not shut down the star of fall practice, which is scheduled for this Friday (August 7). In addition, they’re requiring that all players and staff get tested twice a week and that all testing be done by a single independent third-party provider selected by the conference, so they’re taking all necessary precautions.

Furthermore, each team has two bye dates and games can be collapsed into those bye weeks if stoppages occur due to COVID. There’s a uniform bye week on Nov. 28, and the Big Ten Championship game in Indianapolis is slated for Dec. 5, though it could be moved to as late as Dec. 19.

That's solid planning.

What stands out from the newly released schedule:

• Michigan gets Michigan State at home for a second straight year. While it’s different, of course, given that there will be no (or very few) fans in the stands, and doesn’t really make up for the back-to-back road games in 2011-12 in front of hostile crowds, it’s something.