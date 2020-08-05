The Big Ten officially released its fall football schedule on Wednesday morning. The schedule is comprised of 10 conference games over 12 weeks, beginning on Sept. 3-5. The regular season will wrap up on Nov. 21, and every team will have two bye weeks.

Fall training camps will begin on Friday, Aug. 7, or earlier if permitted under NCAA guidelines related to first dates of scheduled competition.

The Big Ten Championship Game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis will still occur on Dec. 5, as originally scheduled, though it could be moved back to as late as Dec. 19.

Each team's opponents are made up of the nine opponents on their original schedules, with the addition of one extra cross-divisional contest. Michigan adds a game at Northwestern to its schedule, and will take on the Wildcats for the first time since Michigan defeated them, 20-17, in comeback fashion in 2018. Northwestern is the team in the conference that college football expert Phil Steele expects to have the "biggest surge" after posting a 3-9 record last season, he said on The Wolverine Podcast this week.

