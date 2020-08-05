Big Ten Releases Fall Football Schedule
The Big Ten officially released its fall football schedule on Wednesday morning. The schedule is comprised of 10 conference games over 12 weeks, beginning on Sept. 3-5. The regular season will wrap up on Nov. 21, and every team will have two bye weeks.
Fall training camps will begin on Friday, Aug. 7, or earlier if permitted under NCAA guidelines related to first dates of scheduled competition.
The Big Ten Championship Game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis will still occur on Dec. 5, as originally scheduled, though it could be moved back to as late as Dec. 19.
Each team's opponents are made up of the nine opponents on their original schedules, with the addition of one extra cross-divisional contest. Michigan adds a game at Northwestern to its schedule, and will take on the Wildcats for the first time since Michigan defeated them, 20-17, in comeback fashion in 2018. Northwestern is the team in the conference that college football expert Phil Steele expects to have the "biggest surge" after posting a 3-9 record last season, he said on The Wolverine Podcast this week.
The Wolverines will take on arch rival Ohio State on Oct. 24, instead of on the last day of the regular season. This season will be the first time the Maize and Blue wouldn't play the Buckeyes in the Wolverines' final regular-season game since 1998, and just the fourth time that oddity would occur since the onset of the rivalry in 1897.
Another significant change is that Michigan will host Michigan State, instead of traveling to East Lansing. The Wolverines, who blew out MSU 44-10 last season, will host the Spartans for the second straight year.
The Wolverines will play at Indiana for a second straight season.
Michigan's 2020 schedule is as follows:
Sept. 5 — Purdue
Sept. 12 — at Minnesota
Sept. 19 — Penn State
Sept. 26 — at Rutgers
Oct. 3 — Michigan State
Oct. 10 — BYE
Oct. 17 — at Indiana
Oct. 24 — at Ohio State
Oct. 31 — Wisconsin
Nov. 7 — Maryland
Nov. 14 — BYE
Nov. 21 — at Northwestern
Nov. 28 — BYE
Dec. 5 — Big Ten Championship
