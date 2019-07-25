News More News
Michigan Wolverines Football: Thursday Mailbag - On Right Tackle, RB, OSU

Chris Balas • TheWolverine
Senior Editor

Jim Harbaugh has been talking up his team, and some believe this might be his best Michigan Wolverines football squad to date. We answer some of your questions about the upcoming season …

vcjeffallen: CBS Sports ranks all head coaches on whether their job is safe. They rank Harbaugh as "pressure is mounting", one step below "start improving now" and one step above "all good for now.” Is this accurate?

No. Not even close, really. Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel has said many times (on the record) he wants to anything and everything he can to ensure Harbaugh retires at Michigan, and he’s proven it by essentially giving him whatever he’s asked for. He’s even provided access to a private plane for assistant to recruit, gone out of his way to make sure the coaches have everything at their disposal to compete at a championship level.

He hasn’t gotten there yet, but he continues to make progress. Remember, this was a 5-7 program when he took over, and while he hasn’t lived up to the extremely high expectations — yet — he’s been close. A better called OSU game a few years ago, a better backup quarterback a year later and U-M beats the Buckeyes … and really, that’s the one significant area in which he’s struggled. Coaches who win 10 games regularly don’t get fired at U-M if they’re doing things the “right way.”

Michigan Wolverines quarterback Shea Patterson expressed interest in a more wide open offense at the end of last season. (Brandon Brown)
