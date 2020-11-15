TheWolverine - Michigan Wolverines Football: Top Five Players Of The Game

Michigan Wolverines Football: Top Five Players Of The Game
It’s another loss, and another Best Five Players dominated by the opposition — like the game itself.
1. Wisconsin’s Offensive Line: When a team rushes for 341 yards and finds itself letting up at the end, you know you’ve gotten run over. That’s what happened to the Wolverines, with four Badgers backs at 65 yards or more in the game.
2. Wisconsin receiver Danny Davis: Davis ran a host of jet sweeps and end-around plays, averaging nearly a first down (9.3 yards) every time he touched the ball. He scored one touchdown, and represents several UW offensive performers who could be in the top five.
3. Wisconsin safety Scott Nelson: Nelson made one of two first-quarter interceptions by the Badgers. Both turned into touchdowns and set the tone for the game. Nelson also posted a tackle for loss among five stops.
4. Wisconsin outside linebacker Nick Herbig: Three of Herbig’s five tackles were behind the line of scrimmage. That’s worth noting, because of the sort of penetration and push the Badgers were getting. They smothered a fourth-and-goal for Michigan at the 1-yard line, when the Wolverines were trying to fight back in the first half.
5. Sophomore safety Daxton Hill: Had the Wolverines featured a few more tacklers like Hill, they’d have stayed in the game a whole lot longer. Hill made 11 stops in the contest, including seven solo ones. Coaches don’t want their safeties leading the team in tackles, but if Hill hadn’t, the score would have been much worse.
