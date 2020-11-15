TheWolverine - Michigan Wolverines Football: Top Five Players Of The Game

It’s another loss, and another Best Five Players dominated by the opposition — like the game itself.

1. Wisconsin’s Offensive Line: When a team rushes for 341 yards and finds itself letting up at the end, you know you’ve gotten run over. That’s what happened to the Wolverines, with four Badgers backs at 65 yards or more in the game.

2. Wisconsin receiver Danny Davis: Davis ran a host of jet sweeps and end-around plays, averaging nearly a first down (9.3 yards) every time he touched the ball. He scored one touchdown, and represents several UW offensive performers who could be in the top five.