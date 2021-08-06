Michigan Wolverines Football: Two Frosh Who Will Play On Day One, Offense

"If anyone known Donovan, the first thing that captures the thoughts ... he's one of the most competitive people you'll meet," Gattis said. "His mindset alone, his mentality, is unmatched. He's a guy that wants to be great.

The offense will feature a combination of veterans and youth, but there's plenty of talent. In addition to 'bell cow' Hassan Haskins and second-year freshman Blake Corum at running back, Gattis pointed to freshman running back Donovan Edwards as someone who would play in the first game against Western Michigan.

Michigan Wolverines football is back, starting with the beginning of fall camp Friday. Offensive coordinator Josh Gattis said Thursday he couldn't wait to get started, excited to see how far his group had come since spring ball.

"He came in with a five-star billing, and you don't ever want to rely on recruiting rankings but you say, 'that's what a five-star player is supposed to look like.' He made a tremendous impact. Coach [Mike] Hart did a term job of teaching him the offense and growing him.

Edwards didn't finish his season until late in January with a state championship for West Bloomfield (Mich.). A few weeks later he was in Ann Arbor, likely a bit worn down by the time spring ball ended.

He still showed plenty to indicate he'll be a special back.

"He didn't have but three weeks to get his mind right ... to get his body right," Gattis said. "Donovan's a special talent. He's a combination of a lot of things. He's got speed, power, agility, vision and quickness.

"When you look at what he brings to our offense and our room, he's going to be a special player and have a very bright future here at the University of Michigan for a long time."

That will start immediately.

"Donovan will play week one. That's no secret in this building the type of talent he is," Gattis continued. "We've got to make sure we get the ball in the hands of [backs] Blake Corum and Hassan Haskins as many and creative ways as we can, (too)."

Tight end Louis Hansen, meanwhile, is approaching 255 pounds. He's got the frame and the want-to to play early, and most believe he's a future star.

"He's done a really good job," Gattis said. "I think he was the last of our scholarship players to come in ... Lou got here right at the end of May.

"The first thing you notice about him is his size. He's got one of those NFL type bodies for a 'Y,' so he's a guy who had a very successful high school career, is eager to be here, believes in himself, has the utmost confidence."

Today's the day they'll see what he can do with hands-on coaching.

"We're excited to get him out there and really get a chance to coach him ... he gives us a big body, strong 'Y' that can run, can catch," Gattis said. "We're excited about his future here."



