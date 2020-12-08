 Michigan Wolverines Football: Michigan at Ohio State Game Officially Canceled
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-12-08 12:30:42 -0600') }} football Edit

Michigan Wolverines Football: U-M Game At Ohio State Canceled

Chris Balas • TheWolverine
Senior Editor
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Michigan's Saturday game with Ohio State has officially been canceled. Sources told TheWolverine.com it's been trending that way for days despite the team returning to action for "light practice" Monday.

Michigan Wolverines football head coach Jim Harbaugh shakes hands with Ohio State head coach Ryan Day
Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh and Ohio State coach Ryan Day won't see their teams meet on the football field this year. (Associated Press)

RELATED: Tuesday morning update on Jim Harbaugh's contract

RELATED: Ask Doug Karsch

RELATED: The Latest Scoop On Donovan Edwards

From a U-M release:

"An increasing number of positive COVID-19 cases and student-athletes in quarantine over the past week will result in the cancellation of Saturday’s scheduled game at Ohio State. This decision was made after conversations with medical experts, health department officials and university administration.

“The number of positive tests has continued to trend in an upward direction over the last seven days,” athletic director Warde Manuel said. "We have not been cleared to participate in practice at this time. Unfortunately, we will not be able to field a team due to COVID-19 positives and the associated quarantining required of close contact individuals. This decision is disappointing for our team and coaches but their health and safety is paramount, and it will always come first in our decision-making.”

Per the release, Michigan will continue daily testing with hopes of getting back on the practice field when cleared by medical professionals. The Big Ten will hold its Championship Week of games on Dec. 18-19.

Watch for more on this development in the hours and days to come.

Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!
Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel

• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Sign up for our daily newsletter and breaking news alerts

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}