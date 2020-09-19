U-M Opens At Minnesota, Gets MSU In Week Two ... At OSU in Finale
Michigan's abbreviated football schedule will be one of the toughest in the Big Ten. The Wolverines open the season at Minnesota, play Michigan State at home and travel to Indiana in their first three games.
U-M and Ohio State will once again be the last regular season game of the year for both squads. Michigan will travel to Columbus Dec. 12.
The Big Ten "champions week" will take place Dec. 18-19 with a crossover game between Divisions for each team. The Champions of the West and East Divisions will square off, along with the No. 2 team vs. No. 2, No. 3 vs. No. 3, etc.
RELATED: Thomas Exploring a Potential Return
Michigan's entire schedule ...
MICHIGAN 2020 FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
AT Minnesota, Oct. 24
Michigan State, Oct. 31
AT Indiana, Nov. 7
Wisconsin, Nov. 14
AT Rutgers, Nov. 21
Penn State, Nov. 28
Maryland, Dec. 5
AT Ohio State, Dec. 12
CHAMPIONS WEEK, Dec. 18-19
Fox Analyst and former Notre Dame quarterback Brady Quinn noted U-M and Nebraska got the "body blow" schedules, the toughest in each division. Nebraska opens at Ohio State and plays Penn State at home in Week Four, while Michigan plays Minnesota and Wisconsin, considered the two top teams in the West.
Former Ohio State coach Urban Meyer noted Ohio State has two "speed bumps" in Nebraska and Illinois.
"They'll probably be a two- or three-touchdown favorite in every game except for Penn State and Michigan," he said.
OSU plays at PSU on Halloween in Week Two.
