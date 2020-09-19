Michigan's abbreviated football schedule will be one of the toughest in the Big Ten. The Wolverines open the season at Minnesota, play Michigan State at home and travel to Indiana in their first three games.

U-M and Ohio State will once again be the last regular season game of the year for both squads. Michigan will travel to Columbus Dec. 12.

The Big Ten "champions week" will take place Dec. 18-19 with a crossover game between Divisions for each team. The Champions of the West and East Divisions will square off, along with the No. 2 team vs. No. 2, No. 3 vs. No. 3, etc.

